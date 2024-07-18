The New Orleans Saints have placed former All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Thursday, the team announced. While players recovering from injuries landing on the PUP list to start training is rather commonplace, the reserve/PUP list is different from the more traditional PUP list, as this means Ramczyk is required to miss the first four games of the 2024 season.

This news isn't totally shocking for Ramczyk. Back in March, head coach Dennis Allen did note that Ramczyk's knee hadn't responded the way that they had hoped, which cast some doubt about his playing future. He missed the last four games of the regular season due to that knee injury which required surgery this offseason. The 2017 first-round pick did not participate in OTAs nor mandatory minicamp due to the ailment.

After the four-game requirement is up, the Saints will have a five-week window to allow the player to begin practicing. On the day that this player first returns to the practice field, New Orleans will have a 21-day window to decide whether or not to activate him onto the 53-man roster. If not, they are to remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

When healthy, Ramczyk had been among the very best in the league at his position. He earned All-Pro honors from 2018-2020. However, injuries have plagued him in recent years as he logged 38 starts in 50 games in the last three seasons.

While this is troubling news for Ramczyk and his future in the NFL, the Saints do have insurance along the offensive line. The club drafted Oregon State tackle Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has been working as the team's left tackle, while Trevor Penning -- a first-round pick in 2022 -- has been getting work in at right tackle.

Along with announcing Ramczyk's status to start training camp, the Saints also noted that tight end Juwan Johnson, defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, linebacker Nephi Sewell, and defensive end Chase Young have each been placed on the physically unable to perform list, while wideout Chris Olave has been put on the non-football injury list.