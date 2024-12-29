The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders are just playing for pride at this point. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, and it will be interesting to see which side comes out with more energy and motivation.

New Orleans is probably still licking its wounds after receiving a 34-0 drubbing from the Green Bay Packers last Monday. The offense couldn't even muster 200 total yards, and quarterback Spencer Rattler had a disastrous night. He completed only half of his attempted passes for 153 yards and an interception. He was also sacked three times. If the Saints can get starter, and ex-Raider, Derek Carr back in time for kickoff, that would be a huge boost for the whole team.

At least the Raiders are coming off a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, even if it did hurt them in the race for the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 19-14 win in what was an ugly defensive slugfest. The biggest bright spot for the Raiders was rookie tight end Brock Bowers, who had 11 catches for 99 yards. He's been exceptional all season, and Bowers is now up to 101 receptions, 1,067 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He'll remain the focal point of the offense this weekend.

Where to watch Saints vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Saints vs. Raiders spread, odds

The Raiders are a very slim one-point favorite over the Saints, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under sits at 37.5 points.

Las Vegas is 2-1 against New Orleans in their only three matchups of the last decade. And, fun fact, these two teams are tied at 7-7-1 for the entire series history.