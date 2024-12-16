Seahawks vs. Packers score, takeaways: Josh Jacobs shines, Geno Smith injured as Green Bay rolls over Seattle

Seattle's playoff hopes take a hit

The Green Bay Packers entered Sunday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks owning just a 1-4 record against teams with a winning record this season, hungry to rebound from a shootout loss to the rival Detroit Lions. They did just that, riding the bruising Josh Jacobs and an impressive showing from Jeff Hafley's defense to outlast the Seahawks in a 30-13 victory and stay alive in the crowded NFC North race.

Jacobs and the Packers offense weren't perfect on the road; the former lost the ball on a fourth-quarter carry and was stuffed on a fourth-down rush even later. But the former Las Vegas Raiders ball-carrier had a big night otherwise, shedding tackles early to help give Green Bay a 20-3 halftime lead. The Seahawks, meanwhile, had a world of trouble against Hafley's group, surrendering seven sacks as both Geno Smith and Sam Howell turned the ball over through the air.

Howell replaced Smith under center about halfway through the third quarter after the latter suffered a knee injury while trying to avoid pressure from Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. The veteran signal-caller returned to the sidelines after a locker-room evaluation but did not retake the field, showing a noticeable limp as he walked. Cooper, on the other hand, continued to star for Green Bay, picking off Howell to defend a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, also finishing the night with five tackles and a sack.

Here are some major takeaways from Sunday night's showdown:

Play of the game

Jacobs looked like the workhorse back that he is early on, sending a Seahawks defender flopping off his rumbling frame, but Romeo Doubs delivered the catch of the day on this game-sealing score:

The Packers can indeed beat playoff-caliber teams

This doesn't sound like a ringing endorsement, but it actually is a testament to Green Bay's status as an NFC contender. Coming in, the one thing the Packers had struggled to do in 2024 was win tight contests against potential playoff teams. Seattle, of course, isn't the juggernaut that is the Lions or Philadelphia Eagles, but Mike Macdonald's defense is feisty, and Jordan Love never looked fazed as he leaned on the ground game, then delivered a perfect kill-shot of a deep ball to Romeo Doubs in the game's closing minutes to blow the score open again. The defensive effort also intensified in the home stretch, proving Green Bay is, in fact, capable of closing out a chippy contest. On the road, against a scrappy "D," they outmuscled their competition.

The Seahawks are in a bit of trouble

Entering the prime-time affair atop the NFC West at 8-5, Seattle had a chance to stay at least a game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams. Instead, the Seahawks' always-iffy offensive line reverted to its traditional state, allowing Geno Smith to be swallowed up to the point of injury, and rendering the Zach Charbonnet-led running backfield all but nonexistent until it was too late. Macdonald's defense stood relatively firm to open the second half, but his team as a whole just couldn't get into rhythm. It's an issue that could linger if Smith is unable to suit up or at least play with his typical gunslinging swagger, especially as Matthew Stafford and the Rams prepare to make a play for the division crown.

What's next

The Packers (10-4) will return to Lambeau Field for a Week 16 Monday night showdown with the New Orleans Saints (5-9), who narrowly fell to the Washington Commanders on Sunday with rookie Spencer Rattler under center. The Seahawks (8-6) will stay at home to host the cruising Minnesota Vikings (11-2), who are looking to get their 12th win of the season against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Updates
 
FINAL: Packers 30, Seahawks 13

The Packers will improve to 10-4 after this game. They're still 2 games back in the NFC North but their playoff positioning is further solidified. The Seahawks drop to 8-6 and move behind the Rams in the NFC West. All eyes will be on Geno Smith's health in this next week or so.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 4:22 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 11:22 pm EST
 
Doubs doubles up

Romeo Doubs secures his second touchdown grab of the game, this time on an absolutely outrageous diving grab in the back of the end zone. Wow. 3 catches for 40 yards and 2 scores for Doubs tonight, in his first game back from a concussion.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 4:11 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 11:11 pm EST
 
Howell gives it right back

Edgerrin Cooper -- who ended Seattle's first drive of the game with a big sack on Geno Smith -- may have just sealed the game for Green Bay. After Sam Howell got sacked on first down, he got picked on second, with Cooper coming away with his first career interception.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 4:07 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 11:07 pm EST
 
Fourth-down stop

Seattle needed to take the ball back from the Packers to have any chance in this one, and did just that by stoning Josh Jacobs on fourth down. That's the second time this defense made a big play on Jacobs to force a change of possession. Seahawks still have a chance here.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 4:05 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 11:05 pm EST
 
Close call

After the teams traded three-and-outs, Jayden Reed muffed Michael Dickson's punt and nearly gave the Seahawks possession deep in Green Bay territory. Alas, he jumped right back on the ball and saved the Packers from potential disaster.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:57 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:57 pm EST
 
Charbs to the house

Zach Charbonnet takes advantage of the Jacobs miscue, scooting around the edge of the formation for a 24-yard touchdown run. All of a sudden, it's a 10-point game with over 11 minutes remaining. Charbs has been a monster filling in for Kenneth Walker.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:43 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:43 pm EST
 
Fumble!

Ernest Jones IV made the biggest play of the night for Seattle. Josh Jacobs stumbled on this run and Jones took advantage by Peanut-Punching the ball out of Jacobs' hands to flip field position for his team. Julian Love on the recovery. Big opportunity for the Seahawks.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:40 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:40 pm EST
 
Seahawks offense struggling

The two drives with Sam Howell under center have gone nowhere for Seattle. 6 combined plays for -6 yards. Unless Geno comes back in, this one is over. (And that might not be enough, and it doesn't look likely anyway.)

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:36 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:36 pm EST
 
Geno is back on the sideline but grimacing and limping pretty badly. 

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:23 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:23 pm EST
 
Seahawks bend but don't break

The Packers once again drove deep into Seattle territory, but for their third straight trip into the red zone, they settled for a field goal. The Brandon McManus kick made it a three-score game again, though, and with Sam Howell under center that might be enough to put things away.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:19 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:19 pm EST
 
Uh-oh, Geno (QUESTIONABLE to return)

Geno Smith went down at the end of that last play, just after one of Seattle's best plays of the game. He landed awkwardly after trying to avoid a low hit on a broken play. Tried to walk it off but then went to the ground. Sam Howell is in the game, and Geno is headed to the locker room. He is questionable with a knee injury.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:07 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:07 pm EST
 
Leonard Williams steps up

The Seahawks finally got a stop against the Packers. For the first time tonight, Green Bay will finish a drive without putting points on the board. On third-and-short, Williams shot through the gap and threw Josh Jacobs down for a loss to force a punt. Huge play for Seattle's defense, from a guy who is playing the best football of his career.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 3:02 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 10:02 pm EST
 
Packers dominating up front

Green Bay's defensive lining is whupping Seattle's offensive line. Geno Smith has been under heavy pressure all night. Sacks, hits, everything. Sacks have stalled out multiple drives already now, including this one. (Pending what happens on third-and-long right here.)

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 2:54 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 9:54 pm EST
 
Packers score, but manage clock curiously

Green Bay handled this end-of-half sequence really badly once crossing midfield. The Packers let a ton of time run off the clock between first and second down and robbed themselves of a chance to get a touchdown on this drive. They ended up settling for a field goal to go up 20-3.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 2:34 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 9:34 pm EST
 
Geno gets picked

The Packers nearly victimized Geno Smith on second down, and then Carrington Valentine actually got him on third down. Ill-advised throw into traffic and it would have needed to be 10000% perfect to even have a chance. This is his NFL-high fifth red-zone pick. Nobody else has more than three.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 2:21 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 9:21 pm EST
 
Green Bay settles for a field goal

The Seahawks defense finally limited the Packers to only three points on a drive. After the Watson catch, a pair of Josh Jacobs runs totaled only four yards before Love threw into coverage and missed Romeo Doubs in the end zone. Brandon McManus tacked on three points from 39 yards out.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 2:07 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 9:07 pm EST
 
Fancy footwork

What an incredible throw and catch from Jordan Love and Christian Watson. He's Green Bay's best big-play threat. He sometimes struggles with drops (even on easy throws), but he also makes some pretty outrageous grabs -- like this one up the left sideline. Sheesh.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 2:04 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 9:04 pm EST
 
Another sack for the Pack

Seattle had a third-and-2 deep in Green Bay territory and almost certainly would have gone for it on fourth down... but Geno Smith got dropped by Rashan Gary, who took that option off the table. Instead, it's a Jason Myers field goal to cut Green Bay's lead down to 14-3.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:58 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:58 pm EST
 
Welcome back, Romeo Doubs

Green Bay's wideout has been out for several weeks after suffering a concussion, but he's already crossed the goal line in his first game back. He capped off an 8-play, 80-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown grab. (Josh Jacobs now has 11 touches on 18 offensive snaps for Green Bay, by the way. Just outrageous stuff.)

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:47 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:47 pm EST
 
Sack ends Seahawks drive

After Geno Smith made a fantastic throw to DK Metcalf to set the Seahawks up near midfield, their drive stalled out thanks to an Edgerrin Cooper sack on third down to force a punt. Green Bay now has a chance to take an early two-score lead.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:38 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:38 pm EST
 
Packers quickly march for a touchdown

Seattle's defense has been rolling since the bye, but Green Bay moved right down the field with relative ease to take a 7-0 lead on the opening drive. The Packers treated the Seahawks to a heavy dose of Josh Jacobs, who touched the ball on each of the first 8 snaps and then punched it in from a yard out after Jordan Love got the Pack down to the goal line. It's a 10-play, 63-yard drive that took 5:41 off the clock. Quick, efficient, methodical stuff from Green Bay.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 1:31 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 8:31 pm EST
 
New lid for Romeo Doubs

The Packers wideout has been out since suffering a concussion the week before Thanksgiving. He's wearing a Guardian cap in his first game back.

Jared Dubin
December 16, 2024, 12:44 AM
Dec. 15, 2024, 7:44 pm EST
 
Seahawks inactives

As expected, no Kenneth Walker for Seattle. Several absences on defense as well.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 11:54 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:54 pm EST
 
Packers inactives

No Jaire Alexander once again for Green Bay.

Jared Dubin
December 15, 2024, 11:52 PM
Dec. 15, 2024, 6:52 pm EST

