Steelers-Bengals score, takeaways: Russell Wilson has monster performance as Pittsburgh outscores Cincinnati

Bengals trim deficit
Burrow continues to fire away, hitting second-year WR Andrei Iosivas for his third score of the day with 2:39 left. Bengals, who now trail 44-38, attempt an onside kick that's recovered by Connor Hayward.
CINCINNATI -- Fresh off his 36th birthday, Russell Wilson looked as good as ever during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers' veteran quarterback threw for a season-high 414 yards that included touchdown passes to George Pickens, Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth as Pittsburgh's offense managed to win a shootout against Joe Burrow and the Bengals' high-scoring offense. Wilson shook off a pick-six on the Steelers' first possession to throw for 257 yards in the first half, as Pittsburgh turned a 21-14 deficit into a 27-21 halftime lead.
Cincinnati briefly re-gained momentum after Joseph Ossai blocked Chris Boswell's field goal try early in the second half. But the Steelers responded with consecutive touchdowns: Wilson's touchdown pass to Austin and rookie linebacker Payton Wilson's score off of Nick Herbig's strip-sack of Burrow that gave Pittsburgh a 41-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Burrow didn't quit, though, leading Cincinnati on consecutive drives that ended in touchdown passes. But it was too little too late for the Bengals, who are now 4-8 and on the cusp of playoff elimination. Conversely, the Steelers improved to 9-3 and remain in front of second-place Baltimore in the AFC North division standings.
Here's a closer look at how the Steelers won their third straight game in the Queen City.
Pittsburgh's offense proved it could go toe-to-toe with the Bengals' sixth-ranked scoring offense. The Steelers' offense also took full advantage of a subpar Bengals defense that was playing without starters Logan Wilson and Sheldon Rankins.
Wilson was vintage Wilson, but he received help from Najee Harris, who shook off an upset stomach to amass more than 125 all-purpose yards that included his game-tying touchdown run midway through the second quarter. Backup running back Cordarrelle Patterson also made several big plays in the first half.
Defensively, the Steelers harassed Burrow in the second half after Burrow had made them pay by extending plays in the first half. The Steelers' defense was led by Watt and defensive tackle Cam Hayward, who had a sack and a deflection that led to Donte Jackson's interception.
Thanksgiving might be over, but the Bengals were in a giving mood during Sunday's blowout loss that moved them further to the brink of playoff elimination. After getting a pick-six to start the game, the Bengals turned the ball over three times, with two of those turnovers resulting in scores by the Steelers.
Burrow was incredible again (sans his turnovers), throwing for 309 yards and three touchdowns. But the Bengals' offense was one-dimensional in the second half despite Chase Brown's considerable success in the first half that included his touchdown run that gave Cincinnati a 14-7 lead after one quarter.
Once again, the Bengals' defense was run over, around, and through by the opposition. Cincinnati's defense has been an issue all year, and it will undoubtedly be a focus of the Bengals' front office this offseason.
The Steelers and Bengals traded touchdowns on five consecutive drives before Watt's strip-sack of Burrow late in the first half. The turnover set up Boswell's go-ahead field goal, and the Steelers never trailed again from that point forward.
While both teams combined to score 82 points, the play of the game was recorded by Pittsburgh's defense when Herbig's forced fumble set up Wilson's game-winning score. Herbig has stepped up in the absence of injured starter Alex Highsmith.
Pittsburgh will play in its fourth of four consecutive games against divisional foes when it hosts Cleveland next Sunday. The Browns shocked the Steelers when the teams faced off amid heavy snow back in Week 12. Cincinnati will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys next Monday night. The Bengals have lost five straight against the Cowboys, with their last win coming way back in 2004.
The Bengals aren't going to get their big stop. The Steelers are back in the red zone following Van Jefferson's 43-yard catch-and-carry. Wilson now up to 408 yards.
The Bengals quickly march down the field and get a TD from Joe Burrow to Tee Higgins, cutting their deficit to 41-31 with 8:24 left. But is it too little too late? The defense is going to have to force a quick punt here.
OLB Nick Herbig records a strip-sack that is scooped up and returned for a TD by rookie LB Payton Wilson, increasing the Steelers' lead to 41-24 with 11:08 left. Pittsburgh has now recorded three turnovers, including ones on back-to-back drives.
Pittsburgh can't parlay Jackson's pick into any points, as the offense goes three-and-out. The Steelers are able to pin the Bengals inside their 20-yard-line, though.
Bengals have to score on this drive.
A tipped pass from Cam Hayward leads to an interception by Donte Jackson. Jackson got tripped otherwise he would have been on his way to pay dirt. The Steelers are up 10 and could put this game on ice with a TD here.
No runs on that drive. Once again the Bengals go one-dimensional, a recurring issue.
Bengals will have the ball near midfield when the fourth quarter begins. Pittsburgh has out-scored Cincinnati 27-10 since the start of the second quarter.
Steelers answer with a quick score courtesy of Wilson and TE Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers are shredding the Bengals' porous defense. Wilson up to 362 yards and three touchdowns. Harris has 109 all-purpose yards.
They didn't get a TD, but the Bengals did get a FG following Ossai's blocked FG. A sack by Keeanu Benton and Watt contributed to the Bengals having to settle for 3 with 3:53 left in the third.
For the Steelers, Austin has been ruled out with a head injury.
Burrow hits Higgins downfield for 32 yards on third-and-21 as the Bengals are now nearing field goal range. Burrow has been on fire today despite increased pressure from the Steelers' front.
Calvin Austin III is being looked at for a possible head injury. He took another nasty hit just before halftime after getting hit hard on Pittsburgh's first drive.
Pickens gets an unsportsmanlike call after another great catch on Pittsburgh's first drive of the second half. He's not ejected though after getting a taunting call in the first half.
It's a skipping record at this point, but as good as Pickens is, he continues to do immature things like this that cost his team.
The penalty contributes to the Steelers having to attempt a FG, which is blocked by LB Joseph Ossai. Steelers get nothing out of the drive. Big possible momentum shift.
The 48 points scored makes this the highest-scoring first half in Steelers-Bengals series history. Wilson's 257 yards is the most in a first half in his career, via CBS Sports Research.
Score: Steelers 27, Bengals 24
First downs: Steelers 18-12
Third down: Both teams 2-4
Total yards: Steelers 310-181
Turnovers: 1-1
Red zone: Steelers 2-3, Bengals 2-2
Points off turnovers: Bengals 7, Steelers 3
TOP: Steelers 15:55
Wilson: 21-27, 257 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 0 sacks
Burrow: 12-15, 100 yards, TD, 1 sack
Harris: 5 carries, 31 yards, TD; 5 catches, 51 yards
Patterson: 1 carry, 6 yards; 3 catches, 37 yards
Warren: 3 catches, 49 yards; 1 carry, 6 yards
Brown: 8 carries, 61 yards, TD; 2 catches, 10 yards
Chase: 4 catches on 5 targets, 30 yards, TD
Higgins: 1 catch on 2 targets, 13 yards
False start against Alex Cappa as Cincinnati tried to get Pittsburgh to jump offsides on 4th-and-1. Bengals now punting back to the Steelers with 2:05 left in the half.
Bengals fans are irate; they feel that the Steelers jumped offsides first. But the officials didn't see it that way.
Chris Boswell turn the turnover into three points on Chris Boswell's 50-yard FG. Steelers have their first lead with 3:31 left until halftime. Jaylen Warren had a 29-yard catch-and-carry, but the Steelers settle for 3 after Wilson throws three straight incompletions. The second was the result of good coverage on Pickens, the third was a drop by TE Pat Freiermuth. Wilson was late on the throw, though.
Burrow strip-sacked by T.J. Watt. The ball is scooped up by fellow OLB Preston Smith.
Both teams have now turned the ball over today. Good pursuit by Watt, who chased down Burrow to record his league-leading 5th FF of the season.
Perfectly-executed run by the Steelers and RB Najee Harris (who had an exceptional cutback) ties the score with 7:19 left until halftime. Harris has 82 total yards and a TD despite missing most of the first quarter.
Excellent blocks on the play by Dan Moore Jr., Zach Frazier and Ben Skowronek.
Najee Harris has returned to the game. He hasn't played since Pittsburgh's second possession.
Meanwhile, Cordarrelle Patterson continues to be the man of the hour. Makes a 20-yard catch as the Steelers are already on the Bengals' side of the field.
Once again, Burrow extends the play before hitting Chase for the go-ahead TD. Burrow adds to his league-leading TD pass total with his 28th of the season. It's 21-14 Bengals with 9:52 left in the first half.
A healthy Burrow is noticeably different from non-healthy Burrow. He's mobility has been critical for the Bengals so far. Just had a nice 8-yard run as the Bengals are again in field goal range. He's also been extending plays that have led to nice short completions. Has yet to hit anything big downfield.
Austin, who was drilled on the game's first drive, beat former Steeler Mike Hilton in the end zone for the game-tying score. Wilson is on fire sans his pick-six that was the result of Pickens falling down.
Third string RB Cordarrelle Patterson has done a nice job replacing Harris on this drive. Just had three straight touches for 29 yards as the Steelers are nearing the red zone.
For the Bengals, DL Kris Jenkins Jr. is hurt. He's playing in place of injured starter Sheldon Rankins.
George Pickens makes a nice play for a first down, but he costs the Steelers 15 yards after taunting a defensive back. Pickens is once again his worst enemy.
Najee Harris has not re-entered the game.
Chase Brown rips through middle of Steelers defense for 40 yards to set up his short TD run as Bengals back on top, 14-7, with 5:04 left in the first. We might have a track meet on our hands.
Burrow shows his athleticism by moving right and hitting Tee Higgins for a first down following Pittsburgh's game-tying score. Higgins had 149 yards on 10 grabs the last time the Bengals defeated the Steelers back in 2022.
Pickens catches a short pass, gets a nice block by Ben Skowronek and goes untouched into the end zone.
Wilson has found his rhythm, but the question now is regarding Harris' health. He played a key role in that drive and already has 45 yards on 4 catches.
Najee Harris responds to Bengals score with a 25-yard catch-and-carry, a seven-yard run on the next play and a short catch for a first down on the next play. But he is staying on the sideline after clearly not being full stretch on a perfectly-executed screen pass that otherwise would have gone for a first down.
Cam Taylor-Britt picks off Wilson's pass and takes it 51 yard to the house on third-and-3. George Pickens was the intended receiver and was on the ground when the ball arrived.
Bengals' first pick-six vs. Pittsburgh since Mike Hilton (on Ben Roethlisberger) back in 2021. Cincinnati won that game, 41-10.