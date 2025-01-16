Their 2024 season might be over, but the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make headlines as they delve into the offseason. At the forefront of Steelers-related news (outside of the ongoing criticism of head coach Mike Tomlin) is the team's possible plans at quarterback and involving embattled wideout George Pickens.

During his season-ending press conference, Tomlin was noncommittal when speaking of both quarterbacks Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, although he did say Fields proved to him this past season he is a capable starter in this league. Both quarterbacks are free agents, but the safe assumption would be that the team will try to re-sign Fields if he is open to coming back for the 2025 season. Fields, after all, may get better offers from other teams after going 4-2 as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in 2024.

One quarterback who doesn't appear to be in the mix is Aaron Rodgers, the former four-time league MVP who threw two picks (both to Steelers rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr.) in the Jets' Week 7 loss against the Steelers. Rodgers' age (41) and lack of mobility at this stage of his career are likely two of the main reasons why Pittsburgh is reportedly not interested in him, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"I can tell you that it won't be Aaron Rodgers," Dulac said on "The Rich Eisen Show" Thursday. "They have no interest in doing that."

When asked about Wilson, Dulac said the Steelers may no longer have interest in signing Wilson to a long-term deal. Wilson has publicly stated his desire to return to Pittsburgh for what would be his 14th NFL season. The Steelers will likely acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason; they just need to decide if that's either Wilson or another veteran (Sam Darnold?).

Regarding Pickens, Both the Post-Gazette and Sports Illustrated have alluded to Pickens' future with the Steelers. SI reported that the Steelers are ready to "move on" from Pickens while doing a complete overhaul of the receiving corps. While a productive player, Pickens' maturity issues have continued to hinder his potential. He was reportedly late to Pittsburgh's Week 17 loss to the Chiefs, for example.

The Steelers would likely receive a nice draft pick in exchange for Pickens, who is going into the final year of his rookie deal. Pittsburgh could conceivably use that pick to find Pickens' replacement.

Other than quarterback and receiver, running back and defensive line are other positions the Steelers will surely focus on this offseason. The defensive line was gashed to the tune of 299 rushing yards during Pittsburgh's loss to Baltimore in the wild-card round. Pittsburgh will likely need to find Najee Harris' replacement as Harris is slated to test free agency for the first time.