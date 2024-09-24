The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation has been a hot-button topic since Justin Fields replaced an injured Russell Wilson at the start of training camp. Wilson's ailing calf prior to Week 1 once again opened the door for Fields, who has helped Pittsburgh to its first 3-0 start since 2020.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday the plan is for Fields to start Sunday's road contest against the Indianapolis Colts. Tomlin met with trainers and Wilson this week, and Wilson is not expected to be a full participant in practice.

When asked why he hasn't named Fields their starter at this point, Tomlin said it'll happen 'when Russ gets to an appropriate level of health' he said, via CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Fields is coming off his best game to date in a Steelers uniform. In Pittsburgh's 20-10 win over the Chargers, he went 25 of 32 for 245 yards that included a touchdown run as well as his 55-yard, game-clinching touching pass to wideout Calvin Austin III.

In three starts, Fields has completed 73.3% of his passes and has turned the ball over just once. His steady play has complemented a Steelers defense that has given up just 26 points through three games.

"I think it's definitely a blessing being here," Fields said prior to Sunday's win over the Chargers. "It was kind of bittersweet when I first got here, but I was happy to come to an organization like this, and I couldn't be happier now. So I'm just glad to get the opportunity to go out there Sunday onto the field and hope to come out with a few more wins.

Justin Fields PIT • QB • #2 CMP% 73.3 YDs 518 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 6.91 View Profile

While he has yet to play in a regular-season game, Wilson has stayed engaged by supporting Fields and his other teammates on Sundays. Wilson was named a team captain this summer after exploiting similar traits despite his lingering calf injury.

"I think Justin [Fields] does everything well," Wilson said last week. "He's a talented athlete, a guy who's smart, works hard, and we spend a lot of time together. All the time we get to spend together, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to help him and us win these games. It's about the team and us winning right now, and us finding ways to win."

Russell Wilson PIT • QB • #3 CMP% 83.3 YDs 73 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 6.08 View Profile

On Sunday, the Steelers' offense will face a Colts defense that has been one of the NFL's worst units when it comes to stopping the run. The Colts' defense has also struggled on third down as well as in the red zone so far this season.

Basically, this is Fields' team -- until Tomlin says otherwise.