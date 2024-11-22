Steelers vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are battling in Ohio snow flurries to open up Week 12 of the regular season. The whipping wind has affected this prime-time matchup, but it's the 2-8 Browns who hold a halftime lead.

Pittsburgh got the scoring started with a 48-yard Chris Boswell field goal, but then the game shifted. After the Browns went three-and-out on their first two drives of the game, Jameis Winston led his offense 80 yards down the field on 12 plays, and Nick Chubb punched in the first touchdown of the game. Just two plays into Pittsburgh's next possession, Myles Garrett strip-sacked Russell Wilson, and Cleveland recovered the loose football. The Browns used the short field to cash in on a field goal.

Garrett is dominating this game, as he racked up three total sacks in the first half. Can he lead the Browns to an upset victory over the red-hot Steelers? Keep it locked right here, as we break down this AFC North matchup as it happens.

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)

TV: None | Stream: Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Steelers -3.5, O/U 36.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)