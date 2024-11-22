Steelers vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch 'Thursday Night Football'

The 8-2 Steelers take on the 2-8 Browns

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are battling in Ohio snow flurries to open up Week 12 of the regular season. The whipping wind has affected this prime-time matchup, but it's the 2-8 Browns who hold a halftime lead. 

Pittsburgh got the scoring started with a 48-yard Chris Boswell field goal, but then the game shifted. After the Browns went three-and-out on their first two drives of the game, Jameis Winston led his offense 80 yards down the field on 12 plays, and Nick Chubb punched in the first touchdown of the game. Just two plays into Pittsburgh's next possession, Myles Garrett strip-sacked Russell Wilson, and Cleveland recovered the loose football. The Browns used the short field to cash in on a field goal.

Garrett is dominating this game, as he racked up three total sacks in the first half. Can he lead the Browns to an upset victory over the red-hot Steelers? Keep it locked right here, as we break down this AFC North matchup as it happens. 

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland)
TV: None | Stream: Prime Video 
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Steelers -3.5, O/U 36.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

HALFTIME: PIT 3 CLE 10

First downs: PIT 6 CLE 7
Third downs: PIT 4-8 CLE 0-4
Total yards: PIT 163 CLE 119
Red zone: PIT 0-0 CLE 1-2
Sacks: PIT 0 CLE 4
Turnovers: PIT 1 CLE 0
Penalties: PIT 4-30 CLE 2-10
TOP: PIT 17:35 CLE 12:25

Russell Wilson 11/13 147 yards
Jameis Winston 9/11 78 yards

Jaylen Warren 5 carries 27 yards
Najee Harris 6 carries 13 yards
Nick Chubb 9 carries 27 yards

Calvin Austin 1 catch 46 yards
Pat Freiermuth 2 catches 41 yards
George Pickens 3 catches 41 yards
Jerry Jeudy 3 catches 39 yards
Elijah Moore 3 catches 21 yards

Myles Garrett: 3 sacks
T.J. Watt: 0 pressures

 
Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 2:34 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 9:34 pm EST
 
Myles Garrett strip-sacks Russell Wilson, Browns recover fumble

Two plays after the Browns took the lead, Myles Garrett strip-sacked Russell Wilson! Browns recover at the Pittsburgh 31-yard line. 

 
Browns score first TD of game on perfect drive

Cleveland went three-and-out on its first two possessions, but its third was a work of art. Jameis Winston took his offense 80 yards down the field on 12 plays, and Nick Chubb punched in a 2-yard TD.

PIT 3, CLE 7
4 minutes remaining in the second quarter

 
Nick Chubb moves the chains on fourth-and-1. Browns now at the Steelers' 11-yard line! 

 
Boswell gets Steelers on board with 48-yard field goal

The Steelers finally get on the board with a 48-yard Chris Boswell field goal. His unit didn't make things easy on him, as a false start moved them back five yards prior to the kick.

It caps a 59-yard, 10-play drive. Steelers have 154 yards of total offense compared to the Browns' 19 total yards.

PIT 3, CLE 0
10:53 remaining in the second quarter

 
Steelers nearing the red zone thanks to this Calvin Austin 48-yard catch

 
Justin Fields stuffed on fourth-and-2

I know the Steelers want to incorporate Justin Fields on offense, but everyone knows he's running the ball when he's in. Pittsburgh turns the ball over on downs on fourth-and-2 after Fields is stuffed at the Browns' 38-yard line. 41 yards, seven plays, 0 points.

 
What an incredible grab by George Pickens on third-and-6!

 
Browns go three-and-out

Jameis Winston could not get anything going on his first drive. A Joel Bitonio false start on third-and-7 really hurt. 

Bojorquez punted just 12 yards (!) but Kazee was penalized for unnecessary roughness. 

 
Chris Boswell misses FG on Steelers' opening drive

The reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week missed a 58-yard field goal wide right on the Steelers' opening drive of the game. Chris Boswell had missed just one kick prior to Thursday night, but Pittsburgh's nine-play, 39-yard drive was all for naught. 

It's windy in Cleveland, so that may not be the only missed kick we see this evening. 

A Myles Garrett sack on third down forced the Steelers offense off the field. 

 
Cleveland Steelers 

Steeler Nation has invaded Cleveland, similarly to how they've taken over other away games this year. The weather and Cleveland's 2-8 record has surely contributed to the Browns' no-so home field advantage tonight. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 1:04 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 8:04 pm EST
 
Steelers keys to victory 

  • Don't let Winston get into a rhythm 
  • Make Chubb a non-factor by limiting Browns' short-yardage situations 
  • Avoid big turnovers 

Browns keys to victory 

  • Force and capitalize off turnovers 
  • Take advantage of deep receiving corps 
  • Get Steelers off the field on third down/hold Pitt. to FG's in red zone 
Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 1:01 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 8:01 pm EST
 
Browns have Steelers' number in Cleveland

Ben Roethlisberger was utterly dominant against the Browns, going 26-2-1 against Pittsburgh's oldest rival. Pittsburgh has not won in Cleveland's since Big Ben's final year (2021) after losing by double-digits in 2022 and by three points in Cleveland last year. Last year's loss signaled the end of Matt Canada's time as the Steelers' OC. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 12:54 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 7:54 pm EST
 
Steelers pursuing history tonight 

If the Steelers win, they'll tie the Cowboys for the most seasons without a losing record (21). Steelers coach Mike Tomlin will extend his record of non-losing seasons to 17. This would also be Tomlin's first Thursday night win against a divisional opponent. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 22, 2024, 12:41 AM
Nov. 21, 2024, 7:41 pm EST
 
Steelers inactives 

Highsmith will miss his second straight game, but Pittsburgh is set at OLB opposite T.J. Watt with Highsmith and Smith, who was acquired just before the trade deadline. Herbig had a big forced fumble early in Sunday's win over the Browns. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 21, 2024, 11:59 PM
Nov. 21, 2024, 6:59 pm EST
 
Browns inactives 

Cleveland is hurting at left tackle with Wills out and Dawand Jones recently being placed on injured reserve. Rest assured that the Steelers will look to exploit Cleveland's lack of experience here with pass rushers Nick Herbig and Preston Smith. 

Bryan DeArdo
November 21, 2024, 11:57 PM
Nov. 21, 2024, 6:57 pm EST

