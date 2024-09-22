Steelers vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights for AFC game; Justin Herbert injured, exits

As expected, we've got a physical, low-scoring game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Chargers. The Chargers, led by their defense and Justin Herbert's near-flawless passing, took a 10-7 lead into halftime.

Herbert got the Chargers on the board with his 27-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston late in the first half. Herbert, playing through a high ankle sprain, completed his first 10 pass attempts and didn't throw an incomplete pass until the 3:16 mark in the second quarter.

Herbert left the game, however, in the second half after getting sacked by Elandon Roberts midway through the third quarter. Taylor Heinicke took over under center for the injured Chargers signal-caller.

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was nearly as efficient in the first half. He also completed his first 10 attempts and tied the score with his touchdown run early in the second quarter. The Chargers responded to Fields' score with with a Cameron Dicker field goal, as Herbert continued to pick apart the Steelers' secondary. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed his 62-yard attempt that would have tied the score just before halftime.

Herbert went 12 of 16 for 125 yards in the first half, while Fields went 14 of 17 for 105 yards. A big stat was the Steelers' rushing for just 14 yards on nine attempts in the first half, compared to the Chargers' 48 yards on 14 carries.

Which team will get to 3-0? To find out, check out our live blog below for updates, highlights and analysis throughout the second half.