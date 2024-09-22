Steelers vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights for AFC game; Justin Herbert injured, exits

It's a battle of two undefeated teams

As expected, we've got a physical, low-scoring game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Chargers. The Chargers, led by their defense and Justin Herbert's near-flawless passing, took a 10-7 lead into halftime. 

Herbert got the Chargers on the board with his 27-yard touchdown pass to Quentin Johnston late in the first half. Herbert, playing through a high ankle sprain, completed his first 10 pass attempts and didn't throw an incomplete pass until the 3:16 mark in the second quarter. 

Herbert left the game, however, in the second half after getting sacked by Elandon Roberts midway through the third quarter. Taylor Heinicke took over under center for the injured Chargers signal-caller.

Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was nearly as efficient in the first half. He also completed his first 10 attempts and tied the score with his touchdown run early in the second quarter. The Chargers responded to Fields' score with with a Cameron Dicker field goal, as Herbert continued to pick apart the Steelers' secondary. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed his 62-yard attempt that would have tied the score just before halftime. 

Herbert went 12 of 16 for 125 yards in the first half, while Fields went 14 of 17 for 105 yards. A big stat was the Steelers' rushing for just 14 yards on nine attempts in the first half, compared to the Chargers' 48 yards on 14 carries. 

Which team will get to 3-0? To find out, check out our live blog below for updates, highlights and analysis throughout the second half. 

Updating Live
(19)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fields, Steelers strike again

Fields threw a difficult yet accurate pass to speedster Calvin Austin III that Austin turned into a 55-yard score, extending Pittsburgh's lead to 20-10 with 7:02 left. 

That was a money throw by Fields (who had another WR open on the play but went for the more difficult pass) and Austin did the rest for his second career TD. That's the second-longest TD pass of Fields' career. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 7:28 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 3:28 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Heinicke replacing Herbert 

Herbert is not coming back, which means that Taylor Heinicke is going to have to try to lead the Chargers to a come-from-behind win in Pittsburgh. Herbert left midway through the third quarter with the score tied. 

Heinicke is an experienced backup with 30 career starts that includes a playoff game against the eventual champion Buccaneers back in 2020. He's a risk-taker who can make plays with his legs. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 7:15 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 3:15 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers take the lead to start fourth 

Three penalties totaling 40 yards by the Chargers' defense has contributed to the Steelers taking their first lead, 13-10, early in the first quarter. Two of those penalties were roughness penalties against Derwin James and Khalil Mack. The other was a holding call that negated a sack of Fields on third down. 

Fields has been spreading the ball around and has been decisive. He's specifically had success with Freiermuth sans the TE's drop late in the first half. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 7:09 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 3:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Herbert taken out 

Herbert left the game after handing the ball off to Dobbins with 7:09 left in the third quarter. Herbert wasn't hit on that play, but he was sacked one play earlier by Elandon Roberts. Cam Heyward fell on Herbert's ankle during the sack. 

He's getting looked at on the sideline now. Looks like trainers might put more wrapping around Herbert's ankle. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 6:57 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 2:57 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Bud picks off Fields

The game's first turnover was recorded by former Steelers first-round pick Bud Dupree. Dupree plucked Fields' tipped pass out of the air to end Pittsburgh's second drive of the second half. The Steelers started the drive at the Chargers' 41-yard-line after Nick Bosa sacked Justin Herbert to end the Chargers' first drive of the half, forcing a punt deep in Chargers territory. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 6:53 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 2:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers tie score on opening drive of second half 

Scotty Miller's second big play of the game -- a 11-yard catch that also included a 15-yard face mask penalty -- set up Boswell's game-tying field goal. Fields is now 17 of 22 for 143 yards in what has been his best game to date for the Steelers. The last drive also included an impressive 25-yard completion from Fields to Calvin Austin III on a third-and-14 play. 

Some injury updates: Steelers LB Alex Highsmith and Chargers Joey Bosa have been downgraded to OUT. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 6:44 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 2:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Drop hurts Steelers late in the first half 

A dropped pass from Pat Freiermuth cost the Steelers a chance at a much more manageable FG try late in the first half. Instead, Chris Boswell missed a 62-yard attempt as the Chargers held their 10-7 lead at intermission. 

A big stat in the first half was on the ground. The Steelers had just 14 yards on 9 carries compared to the Chargers' 48 yards on 14 carries. Dobbins was an efficient 39 yards on 11 carries, while Fields was the Steelers' leading rusher with 8 yards on 4 carries, Harris had 3 yards on 4 carries, and Warren had 1 carry for 3 yards. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 6:27 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 2:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers settle for 3

L.A. responded to Pittsburgh's first score with its second scoring drive that ended with a short Cameron Dicker FG, as the Chargers have a 10-7 lead with 3:13 left until halftime. 

Herbert and Fields started a combined 19 of 19 before Herbert's incompletion with 3:16 left in the first half. His consecutive completions of 17 yards to Johnston and 13 to Ladd McConkey set up the FG. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:55 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:55 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Fields, Steelers tie up the score

Fields' perfectly-executed RPO tied the score early in the second quarter. Fields was 8 of 8 passing on the drive despite Van Jefferson leaving early with an apparent injury. The drive's big play was Scotty Miller's 20-yard catch-and-run that saw him break a tackle in the backfield. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:44 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:44 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

L.A. leads 7-0 after 1 QTR

The Steelers, though, appear to be picking up momentum. They finally picked up their first two first downs of the game and were able to cross midfield for the first time as the first quarter drew to a close. Fields has looked overmatched at times, but he's nonetheless 6 of 6 passing but for just 17 yards. 

Chargers defense has not given up a TD in 8 quarters. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:36 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers strike first

Herbert hit Quentin Johnston on a beautiful TD pass as the Chargers have taken a 7-0 lead with 2:46 left in the first. Herbert froze Joey Porter Jr. which allowed Johnston to get open for the score. Johnston already has three TD's this year after having just two his entire rookie season. 

The score was also set up by Dobbins' tough running. Dobbins had a run of 13 yards two plays prior to Herbert's TD. The Chargers are also doing a great job protecting their QB. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:29 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers offense struggling early 

Pittsburgh had -5 yards on its first six plays. Speed was the biggest thing that stood out on first two drives. The Chargers' defense played must faster than the Steelers' offense. They're snuffing out Pittsburgh's plays before they have time to develop (Warren was drilled/dropped for a loss on a predictable screen pass) and Dan Moore Jr. and Najee Harris were beaten by Khalil Mack on his sack of Fields on Pittsburgh's last drive. 

Meanwhile, Bosa returned to the field for that drive after getting his groin/thigh area evaluated by the medical staff. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:23 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers, Steelers go nowhere on first drives 

J.K. Dobbins had three touches but for only 7 yards on first drive. For the Steelers, Fields gained just 2 yards on 2 carries as the Steelers also went three-and-out. Defense setting an early tone. 

Speaking of defense, Joey Bosa jogged off the field after the game's first play. We'll provide an update as soon as we get one. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:13 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Herbert in 

Chargers will get the ball first. And Justin Herbert will indeed start and will play with a high ankle sprain. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 5:03 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 1:03 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Game prediction 

This game is going to come down to three keys: Justin Fields' success in the passing game, turnovers, and the Chargers' rushing attack. Whoever wins two of these keys will likely end up winning the game. 

The Chargers can't allow Fields to get find his rhythm. But even if he does and the Steelers take an early lead, don't expect the Chargers to abandon the running game. Los Angeles plans on making Sunday's game a marathon, not a sprint. 

With matchups this tight, the tiebreaker for me is usually the quarterback matchup. Even though Fields has played well, and even though Justin Herbert is physically compromised, I'm taking Herbert and the Chargers as Harbaugh gets his long-awaited win in Pittsburgh. 

Score: Chargers 19-16 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 4:46 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 12:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers RB's familiar with Steelers

Baltimore's RB duo of J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards have plenty of experience agains the Steelers dating back to their days with the Ravens. Dobbins ran for 120 yards and a TD on 15 carries in Baltimore's 2022 win in Pittsburgh. Edwards ran for a career-high 130 yards on 21 carries in Baltimore's 2019 home win against the Steelers. 

A key matchup today is the Chargers' O-line vs. the Steelers' defensive front, specifically rookie OT Joe Alt against T.J. Watt 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 4:20 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 12:20 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Interesting nugget in Steelers roster 

Pittsburgh only has four wideouts active today, which makes it clear that the Steelers want to employ three tight ends to help offset Joey Bosa/Khalil Mack's impact while pounding the ball with Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris. Warren didn't get a ton of work the first two weeks as he was continuing to work his way back from a hamstring injury, but I expect that to change today. 

Look for lots of play-action from Fields today. A big focus for Steelers is cleaning up the penalties that took away two big plays last week in Denver. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 4:00 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 12:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers inactive players 

As you can see, Justin Herbert is active and is expected to start despite having a high-ankle sprain that was sustained last Sunday. Herbert's ankle has gotten better each day and he didn't appear to have any issues moving around during pregame warmups. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 3:45 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:45 am EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Steelers inactive players 

For a third straight game, Russell Wilson will serve as Pittsburgh's emergency No. 3 quarterback. Rookie WR Roman Wilson is inactive despite not having an injury designation this week. Broderick Jones is starting in place of Troy Fautanu after Fautanu sustained an injury during's practice on Friday that is expected to keep him sidelined for a while. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 22, 2024, 3:44 PM
Sep. 22, 2024, 11:44 am EDT