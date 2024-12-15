Jalen Hurts is up to 315 total yards after getting a tush push for a first down. Eagles up 27-13 with 3:15 left and ball.
Steelers vs. Eagles takeaways: Jalen Hurts gets pass game back as Philly wins franchise-record 10th in row
The Eagles emerged victorious in the Battle of Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have quelled any notion of the Philadelphia Eagles' passing game being off, as the duo made a statement in the 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Hurts finished 25 of 32 for 290 yards and two passing touchdowns -- one to Brown and one to DeVonta Smith -- to end the recent chatter.
Hurts found Brown for a 5-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to give the Eagles an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. The Eagles quarterback later found Smith for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter to put the Eagles up two scores in the first half. Brown finished with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown while Smith had 11 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.
In addition to the two passing touchdowns, Hurts also added a rushing touchdown in the game -- finishing with over 300 yards of offense and three touchdowns. This comes after two games which Hurts failed to record 125 yards passing in each contest.
The Eagles finished over 400 yards of offense and the No. 1 defense held the Steelers to 163 total yards in the win. Philadelphia has won 10 straight games for the first time in franchise history and are now tied with the Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC (Lions hold the tiebreaker based on conference record).
Pittsburgh had 56 yards rushing in the game and scored on just two of nine possessions. Russell Wilson finished with under 200 yards passing and threw just one touchdown -- a 9-yard pass to Pat Freiermuth in the second quarter.
A recap of this game and takeaways can be found below!
Why the Eagles won
The Eagles' passing game was on point early and often in this one, thanks to Brown making the call last week on that aspect the offense needed to improve upon. Hurts went to Brown and Smith early and often, as he started the day 12 of 13 for 146 yards and two touchdown passes for a 153.0 passer rating.
Brown had Smith were targeted 10 times to start the game, having nine catches for 98 yards and two scores. The Eagles' passing game set the tone early and barely relented, as Hurts finished with over 300 yards of total offense and three scores.
Why the Steelers lost
The Steelers weren't able to get their passing game going with out George Pickens in the lineup, their most creative play being a flea flicker to Calvin Austin for 31 yards in the third quarter when they were trailing 20-13. At the time, that play was 28% of the Steelers offense.
Pittsburgh also had little answer for Hurts and the Eagles' passing game, as the Hurts and Brown connection was rolling all day. Even on a day where Saquon Barkley was neutralized, Hurts and Brown were able to exploit the defense.
Sunday was a tough ask for the Steelers.
Turning point
The Steelers were slowly crawling their way back into the game and found their way to the Eagles' 26-yard line with 5:56 left in the third quarter. Najee Harris bobbled the pitch attempt from Wilson and Darius Slay was able to recover the ball and give the Eagles possession.
Pittsburgh was trailing 20-13 at that point, so the Steelers were in striking distance of tying the game (at worst a field goal to cut the deficit to four). The fumble was credited to Wilson, and the Eagles were able to capitalize with a 13-play, 74-yard drive to take a 27-13 lead and take command of the game.
Play of the game
There were a few candidates in this game, but Kenneth Gainwell set the tone for how his game was going to go after a spin move on Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson on a third-and-5 in the first quarter.
Gainwell caught the ball from Hurts in the backfield at the 20-yard line and spun by Warren at the 23 (line of scrimmage was the 26) -- getting the first down and eventually brought down at the 39-yard line.
The gain of 13 yards set up the Eagles' first touchdown, which gave Philadelphia the lead for good. Gainwell had 50 yards of total offense on a day Barkley didn't have his best game.
Up next
The Eagles (12-2) will travel to Washington to play the Commanders -- with a chance to clinch the NFC East title -- next Sunday. The Steelers (10-4) will travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens (9-5) on Saturday in a pivotal AFC North matchup
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith
16 catches for 166 yards and 2 TD today.
Jalen Hurts "tush push" TD
Jalen Hurts is 20-of-25 for 212 yards and 2 TD -- 128.7 rating
He has 10 carries for 43 yards and a TD.
255 total yards and 3 TD.
That's 26 TD to 3 giveaways over the last 10 games.
Hurts with his 14th rush TD of the season. Eagles up 27-13 14:17 left
Kenny Gainwell with a 14-yard catch on 3rd-and-9. The Eagles are at the 1-yard line to start the 4th. Gainwell has 3 catches for 40 yards today.
31 of the Steelers 124 yards came on that flea flicker. Justin Fields also has an abdomen injury. Return questionable.
Jaylen Warren with an inexcusable fumble.
The Eagles recover. Darius Slay with the recovery.
Two holding penalties by Tyler Steen huts the Eagles on this drive that went 7:08. 13 plays for 47 yards.
Jake Elliott hits a 41-yard FG -- it's 20-13 Eagles.
Jake Elliott hits the 48-yard FG as Eagles show confidence in their kicker, but the Steelers had an unnecessary roughness.
First down Eagles.
Saquon Barkley injury update
Barkley was in the blue tent in the first half and stretched his right leg, but appears good to go.
Chris Boswell hit a 49-yard kick and the Steelers scored 10 unanswered to cut the deficit to 17-13. 41 seconds left in the first half.
Nolan Smith sacks Russell Wilson for an 11-yard loss. 3rd-and-21 for the Steelers.
Jalen Hurts sacked by TJ Watt on 3rd down. All of a sudden the Steelers have the ball at midfield with 1:15 left in teh first half. They were down 17-3 at one point this quarter.
Steelers cut the deficit in half
The "Muth" chants were heard by the #Steelers fans here after that Pat Freiermuth touchdown.
The Steelers go 11 plays for 70 yards in 6:33. They cut the lead to 17-10.
Good catch by the Penn State grad.
Jason Kelce weighs in
That Reed Blankenship penalty tacking a QB that was brought in the game to run is something. Personal foul on Blankenship on that Justin Fields slide has the Steelers deep in Eagles territory.
Another Jalen Hurts TD pass
Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith for a 2-yard TD.
Hurts is is 12-of-13 for 146 yards and 2 TD -- a 153.0 passer rating.
Brown and Smith have been targeted 10 times.
They have caught 9 passes for 98 yards and 2 TD.
Jalen Hurts has thrown his first incompletion in this game. Started 9-of-10 for 121 yards and a TD.
The Steelers have run 15 plays for 11 yards on 5 possessions.
Eagles defense playing extremely well to start this one.
This is the most first-quarter points the Eagles have scored this season (10).
The Eagles had 17 first quarter points going into this game.
A.J. Brown TD -- Eagles lead 10-3
Jalen Hurts is 8-for-8 for 104 yards to start this game.
A.J. Brown has caught all 4 of his targets for 48 yards and a TD.
Hurts has a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He also has a perfect passer rating targeting Brown.
Eagles 10, Steelers 3 1:13 1Q
Eagles-Steelers scuffle!
The Steelers were held to a FG, but this was the cause of why they weren't able to get a TD after the DeJean muffed punt. Personal fouls were assessed Calvin Austin III and Darnell Washington. 15-yard penalty to both players, pinned the Steelers back. Drive went 4 plays to -8 yards, but Steelers get a FG.
Eagles 3, Steelers 3 3:42 left 1Q
Cooper DeJean fumbles the punt return and the Steelers recover. This after the Steelers went 3-and-out and had to punt.
Josh Sweat had his 7th sack in his last 10 games.
Jalen Hurts with just his 3rd giveaway over his last 10 games.
T.J. Watt with the forced fumble.
Vic Fangio can't be pleased with Cooper DeJean getting hit like that on a punt return.
Good PBU by Nolan Smith on 3rd down.
The Steelers have gone 3-and-out on consecutive series to start the game. Eagles defense living up to its billing.
Sydney Brown is being evaluated for a concussion, per the Eagles.
Eagles get FG to start
Jalen Hurts went 4-of-4 for 53 yards on the first drive. Stalls in the red zone.
The Eagles will get a 34-yard FG from Jake Elliott.
7 plays, 54 yards -- 3-0 Eagles
The Steelers go 3-and-out on the first drive. Only gain 3 yards. Russell Wilson went incomplete to Van Jefferson ona deep ball on 3rd down.
Sydney Brown blew up Jaylen Warren on the opening kickoff. Brown walked off the field, but was getting attended to with an injury.
The Eagles won the toss. They will defer. Steelers will receive.
