Steelers vs. Giants score, takeaways: Pittsburgh claims sole possession of first place in AFC North with win

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in sole possession of first place in the AFC North after moving to 6-2 on the season with a 26-18 win over the New York Giants on Monday night. The latest victory for Mike Tomlin's team was a slow burn propelled by a two-touchdown effort from Calvin Austin III, who found the end zone as a receiver and returner in the second half. This latest loss drops New York to 2-6.

These clubs traded field goals throughout the first half, as their issues in the red zone had reared their ugly heads through the first two quarters. In all, there were five red zone trips in the first half, but neither team could reach the end zone. New York had a touchdown nullified due to an illegal shift penalty. For Pittsburgh, it had two touchdowns called back, both going to George Pickens. The first was called off due to a penalty, while the second was negated because he did not get both feet in bounds despite tapping his right foot twice.

Both offenses remained silent throughout the third quarter. However, that was where we saw the game's first touchdown, thanks to Pittsburgh's special teams unit. With less than five minutes to play in the third, Austin took a punt 73 yards to the house to break the tie and give his team a 16-9 advantage.

That helped swing the momentum in favor of the Steelers, who added to their lead in the early seconds of the fourth quarter when Russell Wilson completed a 29-yard touchdown to Austin, putting Pittsburgh up by 14. New York running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. would eat into that deficit with a 45-yard touchdown run, but a gigantic disaster of a two-point conversion kept the Giants behind by eight.

The Giants briefly flirted with a comeback after forcing a fumble on Wilson late in the fourth quarter, but pass rusher T.J. Watt gave his club the ball back almost instantly after stripping Jones just outside the red zone. That fumble, followed by an interception from Jones in the final seconds, helped secure Pittsburgh the win.

Wilson completed 20 of his 28 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown in the win. On the ground, Najee Harris ran for 114 yards on 19 carries for Pittsburgh. On the Giants side, Jones had 24 completions on 38 pass attempts for 264 yards and an interception. Tracy, who left this game late with an apparent injury, rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown.

For more on how this game unfolded, check out our takeaways below.

Why the Steelers won

Pittsburgh continues to dominate the third quarter and has yet to allow a single point during the period this season, including in this winning effort. After these teams were knotted at nine points at halftime, the Steelers defense came alive and finally got after Daniel Jones. On the opening drive of the second half, back-to-back sacks from Watt and then Alex Highsmith pushed New York out of field goal range and forced them to punt. Those were the first two sacks of the night after the Giants kept Jones upright through the first two quarters. From then on out, it felt as if Jones was under siege, and the Steelers were able to get after him for 12 quarterback hits and four total sacks for the game.

While the defense shut out New York in the third quarter, Calvin Austin III's punt return for a touchdown injected life into the overall team, particularly the offense. Now playing with a touchdown lead, Russell Wilson displayed strong touch with his deep ball for the second straight week. In the second half, Wilson completed eight of his nine passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. It was also a strong showing for the ground game, totaling 167 yards on 5.4 yards per carry.

The only area where Pittsburgh truly struggled was in the red zone (0-for-4 on the night), but it didn't prove to be a fatal flaw.

Why the Giants lost

While it was largely a better night for New York's offense, there's still plenty of room for improvement. Tyrone Tracy Jr. ran the ball exceptionally well, but there were times when the overall unit looked disjointed. Even after Tracy's 45-yard touchdown run, the momentum from that score was essentially sucked out of the Giants sideline after a bizarrely botched two-point conversion attempt where no blockers even moved in front of Malik Nabers, who was quickly tackled. That kept it an eight-point lead for Pittsburgh instead of making it a field goal game with a six-point deficit.

New York did a solid job of limiting Pittsburgh's pass rush in the first half, but things went off the rails as the game went on. Alex Highsmith had his way against starting left tackle Chris Hubbard, as he accumulated 11 pressures and a sack against him. Watt also soundly beat right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor during a key fourth-quarter strip-sack of Jones. Against that level of top-tier pass rush, New York should have looked to have more help on the edges to chip or double-team the likes of Watt and Highsmith.

Pre-snap penalties and infractions across the board also kept putting the Giants behind the eight-ball. As a team, they were called for 11 penalties for 65 yards.

Turning point

Before Calvin Austin III's 73-yard punt return for a touchdown, the Steelers had been stagnant on offense, consistently settling for field goals. In fact, they finished 0-for-4 in the red zone on the night, further emphasizing how key this score proved to be in the winning effort. Not only did this break a nine-all tie and give the Steelers the lead, but it also provided a spark for the offense. After that return, the offense scored on its next two possessions, which helped keep pace with New York's sudden second-half surge on offense.

Coupled with his 29-yard touchdown reception, Austin became just the fifth different Steeler to have a punt return for a touchdown and a receiving touchdown in a game. He's also the first player to do this on "Monday Night Football" since Devin Hester did it in 2010 against the Vikings.

Play of the game

There was a second where the Giants seemed to be on the verge of pulling off an upset. This came after Wilson fumbled the football on a scramble, which gave New York the ball back deep in Pittsburgh territory trailing by just eight. However, it was at the three-minute mark of the fourth quarter when Watt came crashing off the right side to strip-sack Jones and give possession back to the Steelers.

That ensuing offensive possession for the Steelers forced New York to burn all three of its remaining timeouts, which drastically limited its ability to orchestrate a possible scoring drive on its final possession with under two minutes to play.

What's next

From here, the Giants will head back to MetLife Stadium for an NFC East matchup with the Washington Commanders. As for the Steelers, they are on the bye in Week 9.