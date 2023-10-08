Steelers vs. Ravens score, takeaways: Pittsburgh rallies late to sink rivals, claim first place in AFC North

In another bizarre Steelers-Ravens game, Pittsburgh prevailed 17-10 in a contest it won just as much as Baltimore gave away. In the process, Baltimore ceded control of the AFC North to Pittsburgh, which won the game despite another rough afternoon for the Steelers' offense.

The Steelers scored the game-winning points on Kenny Pickett's 41-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens with 1:17 left. This came after Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. picked off Lamar Jackson in the end zone on a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr.

Pittsburgh added to its lead moments later when T.J. Watt scooped up Alex Highsmith's strip-sack of Lamar Jackson, who was then sacked by Watt on the Ravens' final offensive play.

It was a frustrating game for Jackson, who was let down several times on drops by his receivers. One of those drops, on a deep pass for Jackson intended for Nelson Agholor late in the third quarter, prevented Baltimore from taking a double-digit lead. The Steelers then proceeded to tally four unanswered scores that started with Miles Killebrew's blocked punt that resulted in a safety.

A Chris Boswell field goal after the safety cut the Steelers' deficit to two points with 7:10 left. Porter's end zone pick of Jackson moments later helped set up Pickett's game-winning strike to Pickens.

Here's a closer look at how the Steelers pulled out the win.

Why the Steelers won

Pittsburgh capitalized on Baltimore's miscues while creating its own good fortune. The Steelers' first points were set up by defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi's forced fumble of Justice Hill late in the first half. Killebrew's block was an exceptional play that set up the second of three Boswell field goals. Porter's pick prevented the Ravens from putting the game away while also setting the stage for Pickett's game-winning pass.

Along with Watt's two sacks and Highsmith's strip-sack, Pittsburgh's defense received a big game from inside linebacker Kwon Alexander, who had a sack, six tackles and three stops for loss.

Pickett also deserves credit for his perseverance on Sunday. Instead of sulking, Pickett kept throwing and was rewarded with his 10th win as the Steelers' starting quarterback. The Steelers' offense also received a shot in the arm in the second half from running back Jaylen Warren, who had 79 total yards on just 12 touches.

Why the Ravens lost

The Ravens had several opportunities to put the game away, but they never did. Late in the first half, the Ravens came up empty after Jackson was unable to connect with Zay Flowers on fourth down deep in Steelers territory. Two possessions earlier, the Ravens had to settle for a field goal after Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman both dropped passes in the end zone.

Agholor would have likely scored (and probably making it a 17-3 game in the process) had he hung on to Jackson's deep pass late in the third quarter.

Baltimore's wideouts played a significant role in the loss, but the Ravens defense shouldn't be left off the hook. While the unit played winning football for most of the day, it failed to come up with a momentum-changing play following Killebrew's blocked punt.

Turning point

Pittsburgh's win was eerily similar to its win over the Cowboys in Super Bowl X. Down 10-7 in the second half, a blocked punt/safety by defensive back Reggie Harrison in that game led to four unanswered Steelers scores in their eventual 21-17 win. Killebrew's block, which came with the Steelers trailing 10-3, led to four unanswered scores for the Steelers, who are now 6-1 in their last seven games against the Ravens.

Play of the game

Pickett's game-winning touchdown pass was a dime to Pickens, who beat Marlon Humphrey downfield in single coverage. Pickens caught six passes for a career-high 130 yards.

Quotables

"Yeah, that was awesome." -- Former Steelers Pro Bowl linebacker and proud dad Joey Porter when asked about his son's first career interception (via 93.7 The Fan)

"They went Zero (coverage). We were preparing all week, in those kind of bigger moments, that they were going to go Zero. Got the protection right, gave George his route and he went up and won. Big time players make big time plays in those moments, and that's what we've got in 14." -- Pickett on the game-winning touchdown pass

"Highest of highs, and the lowest of lows in this game. It's unreal to win like that at home in front of our fans. Obviously, it was up and down early, but we hung in there, we stuck with it and found a way to win. That's all that matters. Really proud of every guy in that locker room." -- Pickett on the roller coaster win

"We were right there. We had them beat. Offense, we have to find our groove. The defense had a great game. They kept stopping them, kept giving us opportunities. We've just got to do what we do, finish drives." -- Jackson on Baltimore's offensive shortcomings

What's next

Baltimore will play the final leg of its three-game road trip with a visit to Nashville next Sunday. The Titans fell to 2-3 after Sunday's 23-16 loss in Indianapolis. Pittsburgh will enter its bye week before traveling to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 7.