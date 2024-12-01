The red-hot Buffalo Bills will take on the struggling San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is coming off a 38-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, while Buffalo is coming off its bye after downing the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 30-21. The 49ers (5-6), who are fourth in the NFC West but just one game out of first place, have dropped two in a row and three of five. The Bills (9-2), who are first in the AFC East, have won six consecutive games and are just one game out of the top seed in the conference. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder), defensive end Nick Bosa (hip) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle) are on the injury report for the San Francisco.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Bills odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Before you make any Bills vs. 49ers picks, check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Micah Roberts, considering his mastery of picks involving the San Francisco 49ers.

Micah Roberts has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20-plus years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. Most importantly, Roberts has a read on the pulse of the 49ers. In fact, he is an amazing 25-6 (+1838) on his last 31 picks on games involving San Francisco. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, Roberts has locked in on 49ers vs. Bills and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for 49ers vs. Bills:

49ers vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -6.5

49ers vs. Bills over-under: 44.5 points

49ers vs. Bills money line: San Francisco +229, Buffalo -282

SF: 49ers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

BUF: Bills have won 16 of their last 21 games (+10.55 units)

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen powers Buffalo's offense. In 11 starts, he has completed 217 of 339 passes (64%) for 2,543 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions and a 98.2 rating. He has also carried 67 times for 316 yards (4.7 average) and five touchdowns. Allen has passed for 200 or more yards in eight games.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir has played in 10 games and leads Buffalo with 56 receptions for 599 yards (10.7 average) and two touchdowns. He has had seven explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 52, with 460 yards after the catch and 26 first-down conversions. In the win over the Chiefs, he had eight receptions for 70 yards.

Why the 49ers can cover

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who has missed most of the season due to injury, is a proven weapon on offense. In a 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 17, he carried 19 times for 79 yards (4.2 average) and had four receptions for 27 yards. Since entering the NFL in 2017, he has played in 94 games, carrying 1,340 times for 6,334 yards (4.7 average) and 52 touchdowns. He has also caught 522 passes for 4,452 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Tight end George Kittle leads the 49ers in receiving despite missing two games. He has 49 receptions for 642 yards (13.1 average) and eight touchdowns. He has 11 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 43, with 258 yards after the catch and 31 first-down conversions. In the loss to the Packers, he caught six passes for 82 yards and a score.

