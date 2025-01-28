The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles both set franchise records for wins in a regular season this year, so it shouldn't have been much of a surprise both teams advanced to the Super Bowl. Even with a 17-game regular season in place, the anticipated rematch is set to be one of the most hyped in Super Bowl history.

The Chiefs and Eagles have a combined 29 wins between the two teams this year, tying the mark for the most wins between two Super Bowl opponents in NFL history. The Eagles matched a franchise record with 14 regular season wins (also had 14 in 2022) and the Chiefs set a franchise record with 15 regular season wins this season.

The 29 wins entering the Super Bowl match the 1984 San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins for the most in any Super Bowl matchup all-time. Super Bowl XIX ended in a San Francisco victory over Miami, as the 49ers went 15-1 in the regular season and the Dolphins went 14-2.

The Chiefs finished 15-2 this season and the Eagles 14-3. In a 16-game season, the 49ers and Dolphins would still have the record as the Eagles were 13-3 headed into Week 18 and the Chiefs were 15-1 -- giving the teams a combined 28 wins.

The combined records add to the aura that is Super Bowl LIX, the ninth rematch between teams in Super Bowl history. The Chiefs and Eagles were meeting in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, the second-shortest span between Super bowl rematches (Cowboys and Bills met in consecutive years). Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are the fourth pair of quarterbacks to meet in multiple Super Bowls.

There are plenty of storylines and historical trends in this Super Bowl, but the records prove the winner could arguably go down as one of the greatest teams in NFL history.