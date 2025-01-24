The Houston Texans won the AFC South for the second consecutive season with a second consecutive 10-7 record, but the 2024 season felt very different from the 2023 campaign. The Texans are making some big changes heading into the offseason, as they have fired offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Houston is also parting ways with offensive line coach Chris Strausser, per NFL Media.

Slowik just wrapped up his second season as the offensive play-caller for the Texans after spending six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2023, Slowik was viewed as a major reason why rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had a historic campaign with 23 passing touchdowns and just five interceptions while Houston went from worst-to-first in the division. The Texans offense ranked No. 12 in total yards (342.4 yards per game) and No. 13 in points per game (22.2) in 2023, but took a step backwards in 2024, ranking No. 22 in yards (319.7 yards per game) and No. 19 in scoring (21.9 points per game).

Stroud led the league in passing yards per game and interception percentage in 2023, but his production in virtually every statistical category dipped in his second NFL season.

C.J. Stroud 2023 2024 Completion % 63.9% 63.2% Passing yards per game 273.9 219.2 Passing TDs 23 20 INTs 5 12 Yards per attempt 8.2 7.0

Slowik received head coach interest following his remarkable first season in Houston, and also had an interview with the New York Jets for their head coaching job this offseason. It was reported that Slowik signed a new deal with Houston last January that included a significant raise, according to the MMQB. Opposing defenses appeared more prepared for Houston's offensive attack in 2024, and the offensive line struggled to protect Stroud -- who took 52 sacks this season compared to 38 as a rookie.

The offensive coordinator job in Houston should be an attractive opening. Who could replace Slowik? Let's take a look.

Klint Kubiak

The son of the second head coach in Texans franchise history looked like a rising star through the opening two weeks of the 2024 season. In his first two games as the New Orleans Saints' offensive coordinator, Derek Carr's offense dropped 91 total points. The Saints offense scored points on their first 15 drives of the season, while Alvin Kamara racked up 290 yards from scrimmage and scored five total touchdowns. However, the Saints would go on to lose their next seven games as injuries began to take their toll in what ended up being a disappointing season.

John McClain reported that Kubiak almost joined DeMeco Ryans' first staff as a passing game coordinator. Maybe he's atop Houston's offensive coordinator big board.

Arthur Smith

Could the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator return to the AFC South? Smith's Pittsburgh Steelers offense ended the 2024 season with a whimper, but there were some good moments hidden in this past year. Under Smith, quarterback Justin Fields played the most efficient football of his career, before Russell Wilson took over and won his first five starts.

Wilson is now a free agent while Smith is still under contract, but Mark Kaboly of The Pat McAfee Show reported Smith and his quarterback didn't have the best relationship. If Smith wanted to leave Pittsburgh, could he be intrigued by the Texans' opening? Could the Steelers be OK letting him walk?

It doesn't feel too long ago when McCown was reportedly a favorite to land the Texans head coaching job. The former Texans quarterback began his NFL coaching career with the Carolina Panthers, serving as their quarterbacks coach, and in 2024 he served as the quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings under Kevin O'Connell. Could he be set up for a promotion?