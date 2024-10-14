Mario Edwards was part of a critical play in the Houston Texans' Sunday rout of the New England Patriots, recovering a fumble to help spoil the anticipated debut of rookie quarterback Drake Maye. The veteran defensive end won't be available to make any such plays for at least a month, however, after the NFL announced Monday he's been suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

The 30-year-old Edwards has been a full-time starter on coach DeMeco Ryans' defensive front this year, helping fill a void left by a six-game suspension issued to fellow lineman Denico Autry. The latter, who signed with the Texans this offseason, just completed his mandated absence, which stemmed from an apparent violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Edwards had two sacks and two tackles for loss in six starts to open 2024. He'll be eligible to return in Week 11, when the Texans are scheduled to visit the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 18.

This marks the second suspension of Edwards' career, as he was previously docked two games for a violation of the performance-enhancing drug policy in 2021, when he played for the Chicago Bears.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2015, Edwards is on his eighth NFL team, signing with the Texans this offseason after a 2023 stint with the Seattle Seahawks.