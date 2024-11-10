The Detroit Lions are riding a six-game winning streak heading into their primetime showdown against the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. This is Detroit's best start since 1956 and its longest winning streak since 1995. Wide receiver Jameson Williams has missed the last two games due to a suspension, but he will return on Sunday Night Football. His over/under for receiving yards is 39.5 in the Lions vs. Texans player props, but which side should you back with your Texans vs. Lions NFL prop bets?

Williams ranks second on the team with 361 receiving yards behind Amon-Ra St. Brown (464), who has a total of 70.5 yards in the Week 10 NFL props. He has only surpassed that mark three times this season, so should you take the Under with your Lions vs. Texans prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Sunday Night Football or entering NFL predictions on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Texans vs. Lions NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponent's defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. SportsLine's AI PickBot has nailed 1,947 4.5- and 5-star prop picks since the start of last season. Anybody who followed those picks at their best sports betting app and betting sites was way up.

For Texans vs. Lions NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the AI PickBot has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Lions vs. Texans prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Detroit vs. Houston here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Texans vs. Lions

After analyzing Lions vs. Texans props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs goes over 62.5 rushing yards (-112 on FanDuel). Gibbs continues to split time with teammate David Montgomery, but Gibbs has been more productive with his touches. The second-year back has 656 yards and seven touchdowns on 103 attempts, averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

Gibbs has commanded double-digit carries in every game this season, going over 62.5 yards in seven consecutive games. Gibbs has cracked the 115-yard mark in two of his last three games and should be heavily involved in the offense again this week. The AI PickBot has Gibbs finishing with nearly 80 rushing yards on Sunday Night Football, making this a 4-star prop. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Houston vs. Detroit

In addition, the AI PickBot says another star sails past his total and has two other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the AI PickBot's analysis before making any Texans vs. Lions prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Lions vs. Texans prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Texans vs. Lions props, all from the SportsLine AI PickBot that has nailed 1,947 top-rated picks since the start of last season.