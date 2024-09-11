The Miami Dolphins (1-0) will host the Buffalo Bills (1-0) in a primetime battle on Thursday Night Football. TNF will mark the first of two divisional showdowns of the season for these teams. The Bills have dominated the AFC East in recent years, winning the division the past four seasons. Both teams went 11-6 last season, but the Bills swept the season series and held the tiebreaker. In the last meeting, Buffalo defeated the Dolphins, 21-14.

Kickoff from at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Miami is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds via the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before locking in any Dolphins vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Mike is 154-124-9 in the NFL the past two seasons, returning $1,586 to $100 players. Tierney also has a strong read on the Bills. In fact, he is 40-27-4 (+1062) on his last 71 NFL picks in games involving Buffalo. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Bills vs. Dolphins spread: Miami -2.5

Bills vs. Dolphins over/under: 48.5 points

Bills vs. Dolphins money line: Dolphins -136, Bills +115

BUF: Bills finished with 352 total yards of offense in Week 1

MIA: Miami went 8-of-16 on third downs in Week 1

Why the Bills can cover

The Bills have undergone plenty of turnover this offseason but that didn't impact them in Week 1. After trailing 17-10 at halftime to the Cardinals, the Bills had an offensive surge, highlighted by quarterback Josh Allen. The 28-year-old made plays all afternoon and was able to spread the ball around while using his legs to gain yards.

Allen went 18-of-23 for 232 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 39 yards and another two scores. Running back James Cook provided some more juice offensively. In Week 1, Cook finished with 71 rushing yards, three receptions, and 31 receiving yards.

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins are able to create explosive plays at will. In 2023, Miami ranked first in the NFL in total offense (401.3), firs in passing offense (265.5), and second in points per game (29.2). The Dolphins picked up where they off in the season opener, recording 400 total yards of offense.

Running back De'Von Achane (ankle) owns elite speed and uses his footwork to accelerate away from defenders. The Texas A&M product finished with 24 rushing yards and one rushing score. As a pass-catcher, he had seven receptions (7 targets) for 76 receiving yards. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is another dynamic weapon on the outside. Waddle tracks the deep ball well and owns secure hands. In Week 1, the Alabama product snagged five catches for 109 yards and 21.8 yards per reception.

How to make Bills vs. Dolphins picks

