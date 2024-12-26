The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) will visit the Chicago Bears (4-11) in an NFC showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both teams head into TNF on losing streaks. The Seahawks have dropped two consecutive games. Last Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings beat Seattle, 27-24. Meanwhile, Chicago has lost nine games in a row. In Week 16, the Detroit Lions defeated Chicago, 34-17. Seattle is on the outside looking in, owning the eighth seed in the NFC playoff picture, and will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle).

Kickoff from Solider Field in Chicago is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Seattle is a four-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Bears odds via SportLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42, down two from the opening line. Before you make any Seahawks vs. Bears picks or bets make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Bears.

Bears vs. Seahawks spread: Seattle -4

Bears vs. Seahawks over-under: 42 points

Bears vs. Seahawks money line: Seattle -227, Chicago +187

SEA: Seahawks are 4-1 in their road games against the spread

CHI: Bears are 3-1 in their last 5 games against the spread

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks' offense is able to move the ball in many ways. Quarterback Geno Smith will push the ball downfield and has the arm strength to make any throw. The West Virginia product has thrown for more than 300 yards in five games this season. In addition, he has a passing touchdown in 12 games. Smith went 31-of-43 for 314 yards and three passing touchdowns in his last outing.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has secure hands and creates separation with ease. The Ohio State product has gone over 70 receiving yards in seven straight matchups. In the loss to the Vikings, Smith-Njigba had eight grabs for 95 yards and a score. He goes into this game sixth in the league in receptions (93) and fifth in receiving yards (1,089).

Why the Bears can cover

Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams has played better ball over the past couple of weeks. The USC product has thrown a passing touchdown in four of his last five games. In the Week 16 loss to the Detroit Lions, Williams had 334 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. This was also his ninth straight game without an interception.

Receiver Keenan Allen is a crisp route-runner and gives Williams a consistent playmaker. Allen has logged 62 catches for 694 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The 32-year-old has finished with 70-plus yards in four of his last five games. In his last outing, Allen had nine receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. Receiver D.J. Moore is another explosive weapon in the aerial attack. He leads the team in receptions (83) and receiving yards (826) with five touchdowns. Moore had six catches for 68 yards in his last game. See who to back at SportsLine.

