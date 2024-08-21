The greatest head coach in NFL history hit the market this offseason, and surprisingly found no buyers. Bill Belichick may now be 72 years old, but six Super Bowl rings speak volumes. The Atlanta Falcons did interview Belichick, but ultimately offered Raheem Morris to be their new lead man. Now, for the first time since 1999, we won't see Belichick roaming an NFL sideline.

Why did Belichick fail to find a head coaching job this offseason? That's what his former quarterback, Tom Brady, was asked during a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"I think without a doubt he's the greatest coach to ever coach in the history of the NFL," Brady said. "And sitting in a meeting room with him for 20 years, there is no coach that I felt more prepared by than coach Bill Belichick..."

That ability to prepare a player and a team at large is a reason why Brady views Belichick as the best, and he says teams missed out on an opportunity by not hiring him. However, Brady did bring up a point on why teams may have passed on Belichick: Because they would have to march to the beat of his drum.

"If I would look at any of these organizations who have any head coaching vacancies, Bill Belichick to me is a no-brainer," said Brady. "Now, he's going to come and he's going to be authoritative and he's going to have his own way of doing things and you gotta be OK with that. But when I'm looking at a coach to prepare a team, he's an incredible coach."

It's known that Belichick had full control of the New England Patriots organization. He was the de facto general manager in Foxborough for more than decades, and it's unclear if he was looking to hold that same kind of power with another franchise. Belichick's next opportunity to land a head coaching job comes next offseason. With him being just 26 wins away from tying Don Shula as the winningest regular-season coach in NFL history, he may not be done with the NFL just yet.