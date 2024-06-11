A pair of uniform pants Tom Brady wore in his final NFL game was sold for $89,100 at an auction over the weekend, according to Grey Flannel Auctions.

The legendary quarterback wore the pewter-colored pants when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 16, 2023, in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Cowboys won that game 34-14, and the pants are inscribed with the handwritten date "1-16-23."

The minimum bid was $10,000, and the winner of the auction ended up beating out 14 other bidders to win the pants. There was one rather large bid that got the ball rolling at $67,5000, according to the Grey Flannel Auctions Instagram account.

Brady spent the final three seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers and led the franchise to a Super Bowl title during the 2020 season. Before that, Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and went on to win six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.