NFL stars aren't just gracing new video games this season. They're also expanding across the trading card industry, with Topps debuting its first football series in almost a decade, CBS Sports has learned.

Topps' all-new 2023 Composite Football series, which hits shelves Friday, spotlights NFL stars both past and present. Though Panini America holds exclusive NFL licensing for trading cards, Topps has utilized Fanatics-partnered players like Houston Texans star C.J. Stroud and former New England Patriots great Tom Brady to produce its newest collection, which marks Topps' first foray into football cards since 2016.

The new series includes the first authorized autographed rookie cards for Stroud and fellow 2023 rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young and Will Levis. Each box of the new Topps line includes three different autograph cards, though the cards do not contain NFL or team logos.

Other highlights of the Composite series include Chrome Radiating Rookie cards, which include a "cosmic-esque green and yellow" flair, all-new Topps Resurgence cards featuring NFL legends like Brady and Randy Moss and autographed cards of all-time greats like Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith.

Topps was previously a staple of the NFL card industry from 1956-2016, and remains one of the leading manufacturers of MLB trading cards.