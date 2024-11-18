Week 11 in the NFL was a fun one, as we saw the Buffalo Bills hand the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season, while Russell Wilson's Pittsburgh Steelers upset Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens. As is the case with every week, there were some notable injuries we will have to monitor.

Here's a rundown of some injuries to big-name players that are worth keeping an eye on:

Baltimore Ravens

LB Roquan Smith (hamstring): Smith suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Baltimore's eventual loss vs. Pittsburgh, and did not return. Head coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on his defensive leader after the game.

CB DJ Turner II (clavicle): NFL Media reports that Turner is feared to have suffered a fractured clavicle. He will get a second opinion, but it would appear Turner is in danger of missing the remainder of the 2024 season.

OT Dawand Jones (ankle): NFL Media reports Jones suffered a fractured ankle vs. the New Orleans Saints, and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

LB Alex Anzalone (forearm): Anzalone will miss 6-to-8 weeks with a broken forearm, per NFL Media. He could return for a potential playoff run.

WR Gabe Davis (meniscus tear): Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday that Davis will miss the rest of the season due to a torn meniscus. Fellow Jags wideout Christian Kirk is already out for the year due to a broken collarbone.

New Orleans Saints

C Erik McCoy (groin): The Saints' center returned to the field on Sunday for the first time in seven games, but suffered yet another groin injury. Interim head coach Darren Rizzi wanted to play it safe with McCoy by holding him out.