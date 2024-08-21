San Francisco 49ers star left tackle Trent Williams began his contract holdout last month at the beginning of training camp, and there haven't been any major developments since. Brandon Aiyuk has been the one holding headlines hostage in The Bay, but it's possible a resolution to Williams' situation is coming very soon.

During a recent appearance on FS1's "Speak," Williams' former Washington teammate, DeSean Jackson, said the 49ers are working on getting the best left tackle in the game back on the field.

"I don't think we need to panic, I just was on a phone call with my boy Trent," Jackson said. "He's working out. And when I say he working out, he in that gym, man. And you know what, a little insight. I don't want to talk too much, but I'm going to give y'all a little something.

"They're working on something, man. I think they are going to make it right for my boy to come in there, man. He might be showing up a little late. He's got some fines and some fees he might have to take care of, but he's gonna be there, man. So 49ers fans, it's going to be alright. So y'all take it easy, but honestly, he'll be there shortly."

Jackson is correct in saying Williams has some fines to take care of. He is subject to a $50,000 fine for each day of camp that he's missed, and those cannot be waived by the team since the 36-year-old is not on his rookie deal.

Williams is technically under contract through 2026 as part of a six-year, $136 million extension he signed in 2021. Like every positional market (minus running back), the tackle market has shifted this offseason. As it stands now, Williams' AAV of $23.01 million ranks behind Andrew Thomas, Laremy Tunsil, Christian Darrisaw, Penei Sewell and Tristan Wirfs.