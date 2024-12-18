Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence had surgery to repair the AC joint sprain on his left shoulder on Tuesday. Lawrence, who is out for the season, will now turn his focus to rehabilitation.

Pederson said Lawrence will make a full recovery and will be ready to go for next season. He is expected to be a full participant when the team begins their offseason program in the spring. Lawrence sustained a shoulder injury during the Jags' Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former first-round pick was carted off the field in Week 13 after taking a hard hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. He was diagnosed with a concussion and was then placed on injured reserve. He needed to clear concussion protocol before undergoing the surgery.

This is not the first time he's dealt with a shoulder injury. In 2023, Lawrence missed one game after spraining his AC joint in Week 16.

Lawrence ends his fourth season in the NFL with a 60.6 completion percentage, 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jacksonville sits at 3-11 and is in third place in the AFC South, already eliminated from the playoffs.