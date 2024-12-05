Trevor Lawrence's 2024 season has likely come to an end.

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed Lawrence on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. This comes after Lawrence was carted off of the field during Sunday's Week 13 loss to the Houston Texans after sustaining a hard hit from linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Lawrence was later diagnosed with a concussion.

With Jacksonville's 2-10 record and there being just five games left on the season, Lawrence is also going to have a season-ending surgery to repair an AC joint injury in his left, non-throwing shoulder, in the next few weeks, per NFL Media. Lawrence, the former No. 1 overall pick, ends his fourth season in the league completing 60.6% of his passes for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 60.6 YDs 2045 TD 11 INT 7 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

Lawrence took the hit by Al-Shaair while sliding after a 6-yard gain during the second quarter. The Texans linebacker was formally suspended for three games by the NFL for the hit on Lawrence, and his appeal of that ban was denied.

Going forward, backup Mac Jones will be the team's top option at quarterback. Already, Jones, also a 2021 first-round pick, has started two games for Jacksonville this season. In five total appearances, he has completed 62% of his throws for a total of 512 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon in Week 14.