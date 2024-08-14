J.J. McCarthy has made NFL history, but not for the reason he wants. McCarthy will have to wait for his NFL debut, as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback will miss the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus. After undergoing season-ending surgery on Wednesday, McCarthy becomes just the eighth quarterback selected in the first round of the common draft era (since 1967) to miss the entire rookie season.
He is the very first of the group to ever miss his debut season due to injury.
Here is a look at the other first-round quarterbacks who missed their rookie season, along with the team they were on at the time and the reason they didn't take any snaps in Year 1:
Player
Year
Team
|Draft No.
Reason
J.J. McCarthy
2024
Minnesota Vikings
|No. 10
Injury
2020
|No. 26
Backup to Aaron Rodgers
Jason Campbell
2005
Washington
|No. 25
Backup to Mark Brunell
2003
|No. 1
Backup to Jon Kitna
Kelly Stouffer
1987
St. Louis Cardinals/Seattle Seahawks
|No. 6
Contract dispute
Jim Kelly
1983
Buffalo Bills/Houston Gamblers
|No. 14
Played in USFL
Ken O'Brien
1983
|No. 24
Backup to Richard Todd
Steve Pisarkiewicz
1977
St. Louis Cardinals
|No. 19
Backup to Jim Hart
McCarthy was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick, with the team needing to fill a void after losing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. As training camp has ramped up, the Vikings' options to lead the offense were between McCarthy and Sam Darnold, with the rookie mostly working as QB2.
Darnold is now the likely starter for the 2024 season.
The Vikings announced after McCarthy's surgery that the 21-year-old needed a full repair of the meniscus. McCarthy hit the field for the team's preseason opener on Saturday, going 11 of 17 with 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Raiders, before reporting soreness in his knee.