J.J. McCarthy has made NFL history, but not for the reason he wants. McCarthy will have to wait for his NFL debut, as the Minnesota Vikings quarterback will miss the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus. After undergoing season-ending surgery on Wednesday, McCarthy becomes just the eighth quarterback selected in the first round of the common draft era (since 1967) to miss the entire rookie season.

He is the very first of the group to ever miss his debut season due to injury.

Here is a look at the other first-round quarterbacks who missed their rookie season, along with the team they were on at the time and the reason they didn't take any snaps in Year 1:

Player Year Team Draft No. Reason J.J. McCarthy 2024 Minnesota Vikings No. 10 Injury Jordan Love 2020 Green Bay Packers No. 26 Backup to Aaron Rodgers Jason Campbell 2005 Washington No. 25 Backup to Mark Brunell Carson Palmer 2003 Cincinnati Bengals No. 1 Backup to Jon Kitna Kelly Stouffer 1987 St. Louis Cardinals/Seattle Seahawks No. 6 Contract dispute Jim Kelly 1983 Buffalo Bills/Houston Gamblers No. 14 Played in USFL Ken O'Brien 1983 New York Jets No. 24 Backup to Richard Todd Steve Pisarkiewicz 1977 St. Louis Cardinals No. 19 Backup to Jim Hart

McCarthy was drafted with the No. 10 overall pick, with the team needing to fill a void after losing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. As training camp has ramped up, the Vikings' options to lead the offense were between McCarthy and Sam Darnold, with the rookie mostly working as QB2.

Darnold is now the likely starter for the 2024 season.

The Vikings announced after McCarthy's surgery that the 21-year-old needed a full repair of the meniscus. McCarthy hit the field for the team's preseason opener on Saturday, going 11 of 17 with 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Raiders, before reporting soreness in his knee.