Kevin O'Connell has parlayed a 14-win season into a new contact. Fresh off what was a largely successful 2024 season, the Vikings' head coach has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the team, the Vikings announced on Tuesday.

O'Connell, 39, had recently expressed his desire to sign an extension with the Vikings. Reports had recently surfaced that the Vikings were planning to extend his contract, which was set to expire after the 2025 season. The Vikings are also expected to extend the contract of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, via NFL Media.

"It is an absolute honor to continue leading the Minnesota Vikings," O'Connell said in a statement. "Holding this prestigious position is something I never take for granted, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Wilf family for their unwavering belief in what we are building together. I also want to thank Leah and our incredible children; their love and support allow me to perform this job at a high level. And none of this would be possible without the dedication of our coaches, players and support staff. I can't wait to get back to work with all of them as we continue to build upon the high standard we've set and the positive environment we've created.

"To Vikings fans, you are the best in the NFL. There is no greater joy than leading our team in front of you each Sunday and experiencing the home-field advantage you create. I'm thrilled for the years ahead."

A year after going 7-10, O'Connell led the Vikings to 14 regular season wins in 2024, the second-highest single season total in franchise history and the most since the 1998 team went 15-1. Minnesota went 13-4 and won the NFC North division title in 2022, O'Connell's first season as the team's head coach.

The Vikings' success this season was predicated on fielding a top-10 offense and defense, led by All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, the emergence of free agent acquisition Aaron Jones, the unexpected play of quarterback Sam Darnold and a defense that continued to be led by perennial Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith.

Despite his success in the regular season, O'Connell has yet to win a playoff game. The Vikings were upset by the New York Giants in the 2022 wild-card round. Earlier this month, after losing to the Lions in a Week 18 game that determined which team won the division and the NFC's No. 1 seed, Minnesota fell to the lower-seeded Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round. In the process, the Vikings became the first 14-win team in NFL history to lose in the wild-card round.

While the Vikings have yet to experience playoff success under O'Connell, Minnesota's brass has obviously seen enough to be convinced that he is more than capable of doing so in the coming years.

"There is no question this team is on the right trajectory under Kevin's continued leadership," said Vikings owner/chairman Zygi Wilf. "His authenticity, passion and positive energy, along with his impressive understanding of the game, has helped lead to the success we've experienced over the past three years and will be foundational blocks on which to build moving forward."

While it didn't end on a high note, the 2024 season was largely a successful one for the Vikings, especially given that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of the regular season. With McCarthy injured, the Vikings turned to Darnold, who enjoyed a breakthrough season while being a key component to Minnesota's success. But Darnold was also a significant reason why the Vikings lost their last two games, as he was unable to mimic his previous impressive play. Darnold is one of the players the Vikings will have to make a decision on with the start of free agency looming.

One decision the Vikings won't have to think about for a while is their head coach, as Minnesota is committed to O'Connell for the foreseeable future.

"Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach -- an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players," said Vikings owner/president Mark Wilf. "He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans."