The Minnesota Vikings' season came to an abrupt end in the wild-card round, when they fell to the Los Angeles Rams 27-9, following an impressive 14-3 regular season. The team has some unknowns in what seems to be an optimistic future, including with its coach.

Kevin O'Connell signed a four-year contract when he joined in 2022 and could be a free agent after the 2025 season, unless the Vikings and the coach agree to an extension.

When asked if he wants to sign a contract extension where he is, O'Connell said, "I do," adding that he's had great dialogue with team ownership.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the league "expectation" for months has been the Vikings will extend O'Connell this offseason. The owners decided not to offer a contract extension midway through the agreement and co-owner Mark Wilf said talks would take place after the 2024 season.

In his three years, O'Connell became the first coach in franchise history with multiple 13-win seasons, but has struggled in the playoffs, going 0-2. He has an overall regular-season record of 34–17.

Before Week 18, Fox's Jay Glazer reported that multiple teams were considering a trade for O'Connell, after he helped resurge quarterback Sam Darnold's career in what was a surprisingly positive season for that offense. NBC Sports reported the Vikings don't have plans to look at the offers, with a team source saying, "we love Kevin."

Earlier this week, O'Connell said while he wasn't addressing the rumors, he does like where he is now.

"I'm not really interested in kind of, I guess I should say, addressing the rumors or speculation," O'Connell said, via ESPN. "What I can tell you is I love this team. I love everything about this organization. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to keep coaching and leading."

O'Connell has also worked for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Washington and was the offensive coordinator for the Rams in 2020 and 2021.