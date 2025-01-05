The Minnesota Vikings have been the surprise team of 2024, and they could not only clinch the NFC North on Sunday night with a win over the rival Detroit Lions, but also secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which comes with that invaluable first-round bye. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has done a tremendous job with this team, which is why he's the runaway favorite for NFL Coach of the Year. In fact, he's done so well that other teams are considering making an offer for him.

On Sunday, Fox's Jay Glazer reported that multiple teams are considering trying to trade for O'Connell. The 39-year-old is set to enter the final year of his deal in 2025, and the two sides reportedly have not had contract talks just yet.

The last NFL head coach to be traded was Sean Payton in 2023, as the Denver Broncos sent the New Orleans Saints a first-round pick and second-round pick in return for Payton and a third-rounder. Other head coaches that have been traded in the last 25 years include Herm Edwards, Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick.

Odds are the Vikings will not trade O'Connell, but instead reward him with a new contract this offseason. The former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator is 34-16 as the head coach of the Vikings, including a 14-2 mark this season with "Sunday Night Football" pending.

O'Connell has played a critical role in quarterback Sam Darnold's turnaround. Once viewed as a draft bust, the former No. 3 overall pick has put together a career year with 4,153 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions thrown. Darnold's 14 wins are the most wins by any quarterback in NFL history in his first season with a team, and he leads the NFL in completions (33) and completion percentage (52%) on throws 20 yards downfield. The last quarterback to lead the NFL in both categories was Drew Brees in 2009 -- the year he won Super Bowl MVP.

O'Connell has established himself as one of the top offensive minds in the NFL this year, and if the Vikings won't pay him, someone else will.