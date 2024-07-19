J.J. McCarthy was the last quarterback standing without putting pen to paper on his rookie contract. However, that has since changed as ESPN reports that the No. 10 overall pick has agreed to a four-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Minnesota Vikings worth $21.85 million. The deal also includes a $12.71 million signing bonus. Minnesota will also have a team option for a fifth season.

McCarthy was one of just three remaining first-round picks (and the lone quarterback) from the 2024 class yet to sign his rookie deal. With training camp on the horizon, getting a deal done in time for him to be a full participant did cause some cause of concern, but now all sides can breathe a sigh of relief in that regard.

The Vikings traded up one spot to select the Michigan product at 10th overall to serve as the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future following the departure of Kirk Cousins this offseason. During his final collegiate season, McCarthy led the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff National Championship, which helped build his stock to becoming a top-10 pick.

With this deal in the rearview mirror, the focus will now turn to McCarthy trying to claw atop the depth chart. While it's only a matter of time before he ultimately becomes QB1 in Minnesota, the Vikings did sign veteran Sam Darnold in free agency and he could start the year under center if they want to bring McCarthy along slowly.

"It's just more about what is in the best interest of the organization, "head coach Kevin O'Connell recently told reporters of when the team will transition McCarthy into the starting role. "Those circumstances cannot affect what J.J.'s development plan is or any other player on the team for that matter. It just can't be something that selfishly ever impacts that decision.

"That really won't change because, and I don't know if it's the former quarterback in me or not, but I do feel an obligation to have the best interests of not only J.J. but our entire team, at heart, when we make that decision."

Minnesota's first training camp practice is set for Saturday, July 27.