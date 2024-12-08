Just as was the case when they got off to a 4-2 start, the Atlanta Falcons currently lead the NFC South and are in a position to win their first division title since 2016. Their position, however, is not nearly as strong nor is their path as clear. A 2-4 stretch has dropped Atlanta to 6-6, with their tenuous hold on the top of the division standings growing increasingly less secure after the events of a week ago.

Coming out of their bye week, the Falcons were flat and dropped their third straight game after a four interception meltdown by Kirk Cousins led directly to a 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now at 6-6 -- and the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers still theoretically in contention -- dire straits are upon the Falcons, whose way out of their current predicament gets no easier with a trip up to Minnesota.

The Falcons face the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, who are riding high coming off of a comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals that served as a defining moment in Sam Darnold's revitalization as an NFL quarterback. While the Vikings have a claim to being one of the best teams in football, they are still looking up at the 12-1 Detroit Lions in the NFC North and need wins anywhere they can get them in order to claim their second division title in three years under coach Kevin O'Connell.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Vikings vs. Falcons spread, odds

Minnesota is a 5.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 45.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Vikings vs. Falcons recent series history

Minnesota has won four out of their last five games against the Falcons, with the lone exception being a 40-23 win by the Falcons in 2020. The Falcons, of course, prevailed in the most famous meeting between these two teams when Atlanta prevailed 30-27 over a 15-1 Vikings team in the 1998 NFC Championship Game, giving them the right to play in Super Bowl XXXIII.