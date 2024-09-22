Chicago Bears fans dreamt of their first competent passing attack since the Jay Cutler-Brandon Marshall days when the Bears selected both quarterback Caleb Williams (first overall) and wide receiver Rome Odunze (ninth overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On Sunday, the first spark in what the Bears hope to be a decade-plus connection between the 2022 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and the 2023 college football leader in receiving yards occurred. Williams connected with Oduzne on an out route in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown to put Chicago within one possession of taking the lead against the Colts, 14-9.

That one-yard score could be a sign of a potentially bright future for Da Bears.