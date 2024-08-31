In 1975, Bill Belichick was just beginning what would be a 49-year career in the NFL. That same year, Walter Payton began an NFL career that was also destined for greatness.

Nearly a half-century later, Belichick broke down film of Payton's first NFL game, which happened to be against the defending champion Pittsburgh Steelers in what was then an annual exhibition game pitting the defending Super Bowl champions against a college All-Star team.

Belichick highlighted several plays showcasing the talents of Payton, who at that point still faced some doubters regarding his ability to play at the next level after starring in college at FCS school Jackson State. Payton, however, quickly showed he was more than good enough.

"Here, you can see Payton's quickness, his balance and his power," Belichick said on "Inside the NFL" while showcasing a play that saw Payton break Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Ham's tackle attempt in the backfield before shedding another would-be tackle from longtime Steelers defensive back Mike Wagner.

"Competed very hard for every yard," Belichick said of Payton. "Fought for every yard. You just see how competitive those guys are."

Belichick also highlighted two plays where Payton got the better of Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh's Hall of Fame linebacker and one of the most intimidating players of his era.

"It's easy to see, from a few plays like this, the type of talent that Walter Payton had and the type of player he became in the National Football League," Belichick said.

Payton's performance against the Steelers foreshadowed what would be one of the greatest careers in NFL history. One of the most complete football players of all-time, Payton enjoyed a 13-year career that included a then-NFL record 16,726 rushing yards. Making Payton's success even more remarkable is that he continued to play at a high level late in his career (he rushed for 1,551 yards at age 32 while leading the Bears to the franchise's first Super Bowl win) despite leading the NFL in carries four straight years earlier in his career.

Speaking of foreshadowing, NFL fans are in for a treat If Belichick's recent analysis of Payton is a sample of what's to come from the six-time champion head coach during his first year as an analyst.