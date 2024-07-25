Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has become a fan favorite before even taking a snap in the NFL. The No. 33 overall pick out of Florida State has a unique personality, which has been on display several times since being drafted.

Coleman hijacked his own introductory press conference to pontificate on the art of buying winter apparel, while also revealing that he ate at Waffle House so much, that he had his cook's number pinned in his messages. The talented pass-catcher officially signed his rookie contract last month, but the process actually confused him.

Check out what happened:

Coleman didn't know whether he was supposed to sign his full name on his first NFL contract, or to use his "signature," which he would utilize for something like an autograph. It would appear he opted for the former.

Last year for the Seminoles, Coleman caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. Those 11 touchdown receptions led the ACC, as did his 300 punt return yards.

He's expected to compete for the right to become Josh Allen's new No. 1 target now that Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are gone, and at just 21 years old, he has a bright future ahead of him.