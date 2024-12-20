The Los Angeles Chargers have inched closer to securing a playoff spot in the AFC thanks to their 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos that moved them to 9-6 on the season. That winning effort required a second-half rally by L.A. that featured some eye-popping plays from the offense.

The Chargers had trailed throughout the game but steadily outpaced Denver in the second half, culminating in them taking the league in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter thanks to some otherworldly play from Justin Herbert and Joshua Palmer.

With the ball sitting at the Denver 19-yard line, Herbert rolled out to his left on a first-and-10 snap. With pressure in his face, the Chargers quarterback initially looked like he was going to throw the ball away. Then, he found an open receiver at the last second, flicking a perfectly placed ball to wideout Derius Davis for the 19-yard score.

As folks were still coming off that jaw-dropping throw made by Herbert, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh kept his offense on the field for a two-point conversion attempt that would give Los Angeles a field-goal lead. That was when Herbert fired a ball high over the middle to Palmer, who tipped it to himself and kept both feet inbounds to convert.

After the Chargers gained the lead, they didn't let go of the rope. The defense forced Denver into back-to-back punts following that score, while the offense added another touchdown, giving them even more breathing room as they moved toward the win.

Herbert finished his night completing 23 of his 31 passes for 284 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while adding 28 yards rushing.

This could prove to be a playoff-clinching win for Los Angeles in Week 16 if certain dominos fall in their favor throughout the rest of the upcoming slate. For the Chargers to lock in a playoff spot this weekend, they'd need both the Dolphins and Colts to lose or tie in their upcoming matchups. On Sunday, Miami hosts the San Francisco 49ers, while Indy hosts the Tennessee Titans.