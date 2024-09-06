The Week 1 NFL schedule features three games with rookie quarterbacks set to make their NFL debuts. Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will host the Tennessee Titans, Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will visit the Seattle Seahawks. Williams and the Bears are 4.5-point favorites, while the Commanders (+3.5) and Broncos (+6) are listed as underdogs in the NFL Week 1 odds. Will Williams guide the Bears to a Week 1 cover at home? Can Daniels and Nix lead their respective teams to NFL upsets in Week 1? Before you make any Week 1 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Hartstein's weekly Vegas contest selections form the basis of his NFL best bets column, which is 79-48-2 (62.2%, +25.95 units) since its inception in 2022. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

We can tell you Hartstein loves the Browns (-2.5) to cover against the Cowboys. This game will be played at Huntington Bank Field, where the Browns went 8-1 in 2023. Cleveland was statistically the best defense in the NFL last season, allowing a league-best 270.2 total yards per game. The Browns return the bulk of their defense, and added some key pieces to their roster during the offseason. Dallas has a young and relatively untested offensive line, and Hartstein expects that to show on Sunday.

"After playing right tackle in college, Cowboys rookie Tyler Guyton has made the move to left tackle. His first NFL test: trying to block Myles Garrett. It doesn't help that Guyton dealt with knee soreness late in the preseason. Cleveland led the NFL in total defense and lowest completion percentage allowed last year, and should be even better in the second year under aggressive coordinator Jim Schwartz," Hartstein told SportsLine.

