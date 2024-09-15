Giants head coach Brian Daboll reiterated that Daniel Jones is the team's starting quarterback after Jones completed 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards and two interceptions in a 28-6 loss to the Vikings in Week 1. The Giants play the Commanders in the Week 2 NFL schedule, and Washington allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 289 yards and four touchdowns last week. Could there be value in playing Jones' over in a bounce-back performance when making Week 2 NFL prop bets? Giants receiver Malik Nabers had five receptions for 66 yards in his debut, but will he perform better for Week 2 NFL props? Before making your NFL prop picks and parlay lineups on sites like PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper, and DraftKings Pick 6, you need to see what SportsLine's proven computer simulation model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 184-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

Top NFL prop picks for Week 2

For the Sunday NFL slate, one of the model's top prop picks is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson going over 218.5 passing yards. Jackson threw for 273 yards in Week 1 against the Chiefs and he went over this number in five of his final seven games of the regular season last year. Jackson reached 273 yards last week despite rushing for his most yards (122) since December 2020, proving he can still post strong passing numbers even if he's rushing often.

Tight end Isaiah Likely had a career-high 111 yards in the first game of his third NFL season in Week 1, so if he can emerge as another pass-catching threat along with Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, the Ravens can have a top passing offense to match its prolific rushing attack. The SportsLine model is projecting Jackson to pass for 265 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, easily eclipsing the 218.5 total set on the betting markets. See the model's other Week 2 NFL prop picks right here.

How to make picks on PrizePicks, Underdog Fantasy, Sleeper and DraftKings Pick6

