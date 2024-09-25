The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 to begin the 2024 season, but they haven't exactly looked like the back-to-back champs we've come to know, particularly on offense. Part of that reason could be the lack of production coming from star tight Travis Kelce, who has had a muted first three weeks to the 2024 campaign.

Thus far, Kelce has just eight catches for 69 yards through three games. Those are the fewest receptions and receiving yards in a three-game stretch within a season in his career. So what gives?

This week, Kelce's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, offered his explanation on why the ball hasn't found the tight end as much as it has in seasons past, noting that opposing defenses are blanketing him.

"It's crazy because teams still -- the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal. It's well-deserved," Mahomes said, via the New York Post. "We're calling a lot of plays for Travis and it's like two or three people are going to him. He understands -- that's the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day.

"I'm gonna try to do my best to keep feeding him the ball whenever he's there, whenever he's open. I think the more Rashee [Rice] makes plays, the more we're able to run the football, the more we can get [Xavier] Worthy involved, I think that's going to open Travis up more. People are really emphasizing trying to take him away and that's getting other guys open."

Head coach Andy Reid echoed those thoughts from Mahomes as he also referenced defenses making it a priority to eliminate Kelce. And if that opens the door for the likes of Rashee Rice to exploit the lack of coverage, it could soon level out with units backing off Kelce, thus giving him opportunities.

"They're working hard at taking Kelce out of the picture," said Reid, via A to Z Sports. "If they're doing that, Rashee is going to get a lot of catches and (Kelce) knows that. . .. Some time that will level off."

As for what Kelce thinks about his slow statistical start to 2024, the tight end appears to have a level head about the situation.

"It's football, baby," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast when discussing his limited production. "Like, I'm not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that. I just want to have a successful offense. I think Pat's doing a great job of finding the open guy and making the right decisions right now. It's a new offense, new players, new pieces, and we're just finding how to have success throughout the season.

"I've had a lot of catches in this league, man. I'm not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that. I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way. I mean, who doesn't? It has everything to do with execution, just making sure that we're doing whatever we can to win these football games, man. That's always going to be the goal."

Next up, the Chiefs will visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, which could be an ideal spot for a Kelce bounce-back. In his last five games against the Chargers, Kelce has 40 receptions, 640 yards and 6 touchdowns.