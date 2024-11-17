When these two teams last met in Week 6, shades of the past were abound as the 49ers -- dressed in throwback uniforms from the 1990s -- defeated a Seahawks team clad in their original royal blue uniforms by a score of 36-24. This time around, however, the present for both teams is in focus as they try to continue marching forward in what has proven to be a close NFC West.

San Francisco enters this game at 5-4 off the strength of not only two wins in a row, but also the return of defending Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, more or less restoring the team's Kyle Shanahan-led offense to full song for the stretch run of the season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, return from a much-needed bye week having lost five of their last six games, including their last two prior to a respite in Week 10.

However, the Seahawks remain very much in the mix for the division, as they can swiftly even the score between themselves and the 49ers by getting a win and improving to 5-5. But in order to do so, Seattle will have to take the fight to San Francisco if it wants to climb in the division.

Where to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

San Francisco is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.

49ers vs. Seahawks recent series history

Multi-season win streaks have been the way of things in this rivalry as of late. San Francisco currently has the upper hand as it hasn't lost a game to Seattle since the start if the the 2022 season and that includes a playoff game that season and the first meeting of the 2024 campaign.