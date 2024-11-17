When these two teams last met in Week 6, shades of the past were abound as the 49ers -- dressed in throwback uniforms from the 1990s -- defeated a Seahawks team clad in their original royal blue uniforms by a score of 36-24. This time around, however, the present for both teams is in focus as they try to continue marching forward in what has proven to be a close NFC West.
San Francisco enters this game at 5-4 off the strength of not only two wins in a row, but also the return of defending Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, more or less restoring the team's Kyle Shanahan-led offense to full song for the stretch run of the season. The Seahawks, meanwhile, return from a much-needed bye week having lost five of their last six games, including their last two prior to a respite in Week 10.
However, the Seahawks remain very much in the mix for the division, as they can swiftly even the score between themselves and the 49ers by getting a win and improving to 5-5. But in order to do so, Seattle will have to take the fight to San Francisco if it wants to climb in the division.
Where to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
49ers vs. Seahawks spread, odds
San Francisco is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 49.5 points.
49ers vs. Seahawks recent series history
Multi-season win streaks have been the way of things in this rivalry as of late. San Francisco currently has the upper hand as it hasn't lost a game to Seattle since the start if the the 2022 season and that includes a playoff game that season and the first meeting of the 2024 campaign.
- Oct. 10, 2024 -- San Francisco 36, Seattle 24
- Dec. 10, 2023 -- San Francisco 28, Seattle 16
- Nov. 23, 2023 -- San Francisco 31, Seattle 13
- Jan. 14, 2023 -- San Francisco 41, Seattle 23
- Dec. 15, 2022 -- San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
- Sept. 18, 2022 -- San Francisco 27, Seattle 7
- Dec. 5, 2021 -- Seattle 30, San Francisco 23
- Oct. 3, 2021 -- Seattle 28, San Francisco 21
- Jan. 3, 2021 -- Seattle 26, San Francisco 23
- Nov. 1, 2020 -- Seattle 37, San Francisco 27