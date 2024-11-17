There are "rivalries" in the NFL as determined by division, by region, or by a history of important matchups. Then, there are outright blood feuds marked by over a century of bitter battles and raw resentment. Such are the characteristics of the rivalry between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, which dates all the way back to 1921 and is renewed this year as the two teams meet for the first time in Week 11.

In recent years, this rivalry has been dominated by the Packers, and the Bears enter this current matchup off their back foot given the state of their team: Following three straight losses, including a 19-3 beatdown at the hands of the non-mighty New England Patriots, the Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron this week, putting pressure on both quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Matt Eberflus to get the Bears to score consistently again -- something that will be an absolute necessity against a Packers team that remains very much in the mix for the NFC North title at 6-3.

It's imperative for the Bears to get off the mat and take the fight to the Packers not just for the sake of their season, but also for the sake of their pride: The Packers are on the verge of making rivalry history, as an 11th straight victory over the Bears would give them the longest winning streak in this rivalry's history -- something the Bears cannot afford to let happen, especially not on the hallowed grounds of Soldier Field.

Where to watch Bears vs. Packers



When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago

Soldier Field -- Chicago TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Packers spread, odds

Green Bay is a solid 6-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 40.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Bears vs. Packers recent series history

Green Bay has dominated this rivalry as of late, as the Packers have won 10 straight games in this series. The Bears' last victory over the Pack came in Week 15 of the 2018 season, a win which secured their last NFC North title.