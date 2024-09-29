One of the greatest lessons there is to be learned in the NFL compared to college football is that victory does not come easily, but is earned the hard way. That's a lesson that all No. 1 picks -- specifically quarterbacks -- have to learn and grapple with, and it is one long comprehended on one end of Week 4's matchup between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams and still being learned by the other.

The Bears and Rams' meeting at Soldier Field represents a sort of battle of generations, as both teams are led by quarterbacks chosen first overall, though 15 years apart. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was chosen by the Detroit Lions in 2009, and last week he had to lead an injury-ravaged Rams team to an emphatic comeback victory after trailing the San Francisco 49ers 14-0 and staring down the barrel of an 0-3 start. Stafford was instrumental in rallying the Rams to a 27-24 victory, getting his team back to 1-2 and making a statement against their rivals in the NFC West.

This season's top pick, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, meanwhile, is dealing with a 1-2 start of his own. Chicago has dropped two straight games since winning their season opener at home. Last week's outing was a particularly frustrating because despite throwing for 363 yards and two touchdowns, they came up on the wrong end of a 21-16 final to the Indianapolis Colts. Williams and the rest of the Bears offense will need to do much more in order to get back to .500 and keep pace in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive NFC North.

Where to watch Bears vs. Rams



When: Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Bears vs. Rams spread, odds

Chicago is a 3-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 40.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Bears vs. Rams recent series history

Los Angeles has a modest three-game win streak against Chicago, but previous to that it was Chicago who has won two straight, with the 2015 victory coming against the Rams when they called St. Louis home. The Bears' last victory in this series came late in the 2018, the season they won their most recent NFC North title.