At 2-2 thus far, the Las Vegas Raiders have been able to keep themselves in the thick of the battle for the AFC West through the month of September. But The Autumn Wind is far from calm: Rather, the Raiders are facing a major internal challenge in their first full year under head coach Antonio Pierce, as star wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade that comes amid a hamstring injury and an apparent standoff with Pierce. Adams has not played since Week 3, and his time with the Silver & Black could be running short despite his team being in the picture as part of a three-way tie for second in the AFC West.

One part of that three-way tie is the Denver Broncos, who are coming off of an improbable yet impressive victory on the road against the New York Jets. Despite only 60 net passing yards from rookie quarterback Bo Nix in inclement conditions, Denver's defense was able to shut down the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets offense while their run game managed to generate 126 yards, enough to grind out a 10-9 victory that has turned the page for the Broncos from an 0-2 start to the year to a modest two-game winning streak.

With the Kansas City Chiefs at 4-0 and having beaten the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago, this latest showdown in the fabled Broncos-Raiders rivalry will go great lengths towards determining who's second-best in the AFC West. With the Chiefs continuing to ride high as they seek a third-straight Super Bowl and a ninth consecutive division title, whoever comes out on top in this matchup could have the early inside track towards an AFC Wild Card spot and be in perhaps the best position of anyone to challenge Kansas City for divisional supremacy.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Raiders



When: Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Broncos vs. Raiders spread, odds

Denver is a 2.5-point favorite against Las Vegas, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 36 points.

Broncos vs. Raiders recent series history

The Silver & Black have dominated the Orange Crush as of late, as the Raiders have won nine out of their last 10 games and have swept the last four season series. In fact, the Raiders haven't lost to the Broncos since the club moved to Las Vegas.