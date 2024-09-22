The past week for the New York Giants, in a word, has been confounding: One week ago against the Washington Commanders, the Giants became the first team in NFL history to ever score three touchdowns in a game, hold their opponent to no touchdowns, and still lose the game in regulation: It was death-by-field-goal, as the Commanders were able to twist the knife on an injury to Graham Gano that left the Giants without a kicker by scoring seven field goals of their own, enough to earn a 21-18 victory.

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, have their own issues to resolve: After being humbled by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, the Browns had to grind out a 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars a week ago, but the performance of quarterback Deshaun Watson and continued off-field issues surrounding him remain a major impediment to Cleveland's chances in the AFC North.

Now, the Giants and the Browns meet in Week 3, with the Giants desperately trying to prevent a demoralizing 0-3 start in a short off-week since they will host the Cowboys on Thursday. The Browns, meanwhile, are seeking to keep their own heads above water and avoid a 1-2 start before heading out to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 4.

Where to watch Browns vs. Giants

When: Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Huntington Bank Field -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Browns vs. Giants spread, odds

Cleveland is a solid 6.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 38.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Browns vs. Giants recent series history

Cleveland and New York both have one win against each other in their last two meetings. The last time the two teams played in Cleveland, the Giants earned the win, but Cleveland would get revenge by beating Big Blue in a primetime game late in the 2020 season.