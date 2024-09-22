By Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season, the hot teams to start the year have already separated themselves from the teams who have gotten off on the wrong foot. And sure enough, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos enter their Week 3 matchup at Raymond James Stadium on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Buccaneers have raced out to a 2-0 start, with the career resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield that began in 2023 continuing into the start of 2024. After trouncing the Washington Commanders in their opener, the Bucs avenged their loss in the NFC Divisional Playoff to the Detroit Lions last January by earning a hard-fought 20-16 victory a week ago, despite only gaining 216 total yards against Detroit's defense.

Meanwhile, the Broncos -- still trying to recapture the success that has eluded them since their Super Bowl 50 victory nearly a decade ago -- have stumbled out of the gate, with neither rookie quarterback Bo Nix nor second-year head coach Sean Payton having won a game yet. Denver was left particularly disappointed in Week 2, as they lost 13-6 to the Pittsburgh Steelers despite forcing a grind-it-out, low-scoring game.

Bucs vs. Broncos spread, odds

Tampa Bay is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 39.5 points.

Bucs vs. Broncos recent series history

Tampa Bay and Denver both have one win in their last two games against each other on opposite ends of their last Super Bowl wins. The Broncos beat the Bucs in 2016 coming off of their Super Bowl 50 triumph, while Tampa Bay beat Denver early in the 2020 season on their way to an eventual victory in Super Bowl LV.