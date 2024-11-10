The reason that those in football say the NFL is a week-to-week league is because, well, it is. One week, the Tennessee Titans got boat raced, 52-14, by the Detroit Lions and at 1-6 looked like the absolute worst team in all of football. The next week, the Titans were able to walk off the field as winners.

Despite nearly squandering a win in the closing seconds of regulation against the New England Patriots, the Titans were able to dig deep and find a way to not let themselves be denied, eking out a 20-17 overtime win against New England and giving themselves something to feel good about at 2-6. That win, however, came in the friendly confines of Nissan Stadium and against another one of the NFL's bottom-dwellers. This week offers a far tougher task.

The Titans go on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10, pitting themselves against a squad that is just beginning to hit its stride under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Bolts have won their last two games and three out of their last four, with quarterback Justin Herbert leading the charge and putting his team in position to make a run at the runner-up spot in the AFC West.

Los Angeles is a big 7.5-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 38 points.

Chargers vs. Titans recent series history

While the Bolts hold the upper hand with three wins in the last five meetings, the last three contests have been decided by exactly three points.