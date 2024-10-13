The NFL season is a long and unforgiving grind that, at some point, leaves almost every team trying to tap out, begging for a respite at some point. For a banged up Philadelphia Eagles team, that point came very early: After injuries to star players throughout the first month of the season and their Week 4 game ending in a 33-16 shellacking at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Eagles were mercifully able to get an early bye week, allowing them to tend to their wounds, get players back from injuries, and get a necessary reset.

That sort of help isn't coming for the Cleveland Browns no matter how much they need it. Not only is the Browns' Week 10 bye not coming to save them, but they are currently a team in turmoil at 1-4 and saddled with one of the worst offenses in the NFL. At the center of the discontent surrounding Cleveland's offense is embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, as another poor performance in the Browns' 34-13 loss to the Washington Commanders left him to bear the brunt of the blame for Cleveland's No. 32 ranked offense as well as burdened an otherwise formidable defense.

The Browns won't have long to figure out how to move the ball and get back on track, a task made more difficult by the level of talent that is working its way back onto the field for Philadelphia. The Eagles are trending towards once again having star wide receiver tandem A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as well as All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson, making their star-studded roster closer to whole and much more difficult for even defenses as stout as Cleveland's to handle.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Browns

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia

Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia TV: FOX

FOX Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Eagles vs. Browns spread, odds

Philadelphia is a big 8.5-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43.5 points.

Eagles vs. Browns recent series history

Philadelphia and Cleveland both have one win over each other in their last two meetings. For Eagles fans, that 2016 season win was the first game of the Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz era.