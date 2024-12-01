As the only AFC South team above .500, one might think that the Houston Texans face an easy path to their second straight division title. But at 7-5, the Texans' 2024 season has been anything but easy. The Tennessee Titans claimed a 32-27 upset victory, which was sealed when C.J. Stroud stepped out of the back of his own end zone while being pursued while the Texans were down by three with 73 seconds to play.

For the sake of their ambitions, and with the Indianapolis Colts still not far behind at 5-7, what the Texans cannot afford is a second straight loss to an opponent at the bottom of the division, a foe which they now face in the Jacksonville Jaguars. At 2-9, the Jags are tied for the worst record in the NFL and had lost four straight games entering their Week 12 bye. The future of Jags coach Doug Pederson -- and perhaps quarterback Trevor Lawrence, once hailed as the savior of the franchise -- hangs in the balance over the course of Jacksonville's final six games of the season.

The Texans will be looking to complete a season sweep, as they have already beaten the Jaguars, 24-20, back in Week 4. The Jags, meanwhile, are simply looking to get another win of any kind to avoid the embarrassment of finishing with the worst record in the NFL for the third time in the last five years.

Jaguars vs. Texans spread, odds

Houston is a 5-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 43 points.

Jaguars vs. Texans recent series history

Houston has been the dominant squad in this rivalry, having won eight of its last 10 games against Jacksonville who will looking for the third split in as many seasons.