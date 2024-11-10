Just when it seemed that the Minnesota Vikings' early-season magic may be wearing off following back-to-back losses to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams, they seem to have found their way yet again. Under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football, the Vikings were able to earn a 21-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, improving to 6-2. And Minnesota has a great chance to stack another win this weekend.

The next leg of that tour brings the Vikings to EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, where they will play a Jaguars team that is equal parts lowly and reeling. Not only did a 28-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles drop the Jaguars to 2-7, but it also left them with an injured Trevor Lawrence, who is likely to be sidelined this Sunday. Assuming Lawrence is unable to play, the Jaguars would turn to backup Mac Jones, a former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft turned castoff by the New England Patriots.

This game could mark a major opportunity for Jones to re-establish himself as an NFL quarterback, and he only needs to look to the other sideline to see that it can be done. The Vikings continue to be led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who has taken full advantage of Minnesota's offensive infrastructure to revive his career after being tossed on the scrap heap by the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Vikings vs. Jaguars spread, odds

Minnesota is a 4-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 47 points.

Vikings vs. Jaguars recent series history

Minnesota has won both of the games they've played against Jacksonville in the last eight years, and they are 6-1 in the seven meetings overall. The Jags' lone win, a late-season 33-3 blowout, came back in 2001.