Week 1 of the 2024 season reinforced belief for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions that they can contend for their division titles, and perhaps even be the best team in the NFC. But in order to do so, both teams will have to go through each other just as they did this past January.

Tampa Bay travels back to face Detroit this week for a rematch of last year's divisional playoff game, which ended in a 31-23 Lions victory that sent them to the NFC Championship. The Bucs have had eight whole months to get another shot at the Lions, and they enter this game with a great deal of momentum after a 37-20 Week 1 trouncing of the Washington Commanders. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 80% of his passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns.

While the Buccaneers threw it all over the yard against the Commanders, whereas the Lions had to grind one out against the Los Angeles Rams in a game that went to overtime before Detroit's powerful run game took over and secured a 26-20 overtime victory as they look to get back to the NFC Championship -- and what lies beyond it -- this season.

Lions vs. Bucs spread, odds

Detroit is a solid 7-point favorite against Tampa Bay, according to the latest NFL odds. The oddsmakers expect this to be a high-scoring game and have set the over/under at a high 51.5 points.

Lions vs. Bucs recent series history

Detroit has won three of its last five games against Tampa Bay, including both their regular season matchup and playoff meeting a season ago by a combined score of 51 to 29. The last two victories for Tampa Bay came in 2019 and 2020, prior to the hiring of Dan Campbell as Detroit's head coach.