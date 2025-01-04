This year, the NFC North will be sending three out of its four teams to the playoffs, with the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings set to duke it out for the division title and No. 1 seed while the Packers have assured themselves of a wild card spot. But that all comes at the exclusion of the Chicago Bears, who have been left wondering exactly what went wrong and how to fix it.

At one point this season, the Bears were 4-2 and were more than holding their own in the NFL's most competitive division. But then they surrendered a Hail Mary touchdown to lose to the Washington Commanders, and everything fell apart from there: The Bears have lost their last 10 games in a row, a losing streak which included the firing of coach Matt Eberflus and reached its latest low point in a 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks marked by angry chants of "sell the team" directed at the McCaskey family after yet another losing season.

There were plenty of points at which the Bears' fortunes could have been different, including in Week 11 when they lined up for a game-winning field goal against the Packers, only for Green Bay to block their field goal and snuff out what hope they had of preventing their losing streak to the Packers from becoming a historic one. There were also major clock management issues that contributed to a 23-20 loss to Detroit on Thanksgiving. But that's all in the past. All that's left now is for the Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is to head to Green Bay and try to finally end an 11-game losing streak that marks the longest in the 104-year rivalry between these two franchises.

Where to watch Packers vs. Bears



When: Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 5 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Packers vs. Bears spread, odds



Green Bay is a big 10-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 41 points.

Packers vs. Bears recent series history



With a one-point victory in Week 11, Green Bay has now won its last 11 games against Chicago, the record for the longest win streak between these two legacy squads. The Bears have not beaten the Packers since late in the 2018 season, which also marks the last time they won the NFC North and earned a playoff spot.